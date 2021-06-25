Tefi Valenzuela revealed what he will do with the money he received from Eleazar Gómez



Tefi Valenzuela.

Photo: Víctor Zubieta / Reform Agency

Tefi Valenzuela, ex-partner of Eleazar Gomez, revealed that he already received the $ 420,000 pesos ($ 20,000 dollars) that the actor paid him for damage repair after he physically assaulted her, however, he does not plan to keep the money and will donate it to organizations that support women who are in situations of violence.

In November last year, Gomez was arrested for facing charges of violence, because according to the statements of the Peruvian, he tried to strangle her.

After the incident, the singer also stayed for about three months in the North Prison of Mexico City, until the legal representatives of both parties reached an agreement to release him with financial compensation.

At the beginning of June, the model received a total of $ 420,000 pesos, an amount that was settled in three parts of $ 140,000 pesos and that is still in the custody of a banking institution, since the young woman is in Bali, Indonesia, with her current partner. , but awaits his return to continue with his donation plan.

“Yes, the three payments have already been deposited, I don’t know yet to which institution I am going to donate the money, because I think there will be several And since he is in Mexico and I am traveling, I will wait to return and start doing those works that I want to do so much, ”Tefi told Ventaneando.

Valenzuela also said that after the situation experienced already completely forgave Eleazar It also plans to open its own NGO to support women and, as far as possible, avoid situations of machismo and female violence.

“I really forgave him, yes, I decided to forgive him from the heart because the path to happiness that I am looking for begins with forgiving and taking every bad thing that happens as a lesson.

“Yes, I have a lot of things to heal and I think that all of us have wounds and that we don’t even notice them on a daily basis. I took therapy with three different doctors, doing hypnosis and many things that I think are helping me a lot ”, he revealed.