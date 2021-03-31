‘Tefi’ Valenzuela reacts to Eleazar Gómez’s apologies

A few days ago, Eleazar Gómez was released on parole after spending five months in detention due to the serious accusations of physical assault on his ex-partner, Stephanie Valenzuela. After his release from prison, the 34-year-old actor shared a video on his networks in which he offers a public apology to the Peruvian and other women who have also gone through the same situation to which “Tefi” was exposed.

“Now that I am free and with more peace of mind in my life, I want to begin by offering a public apology to women who have felt offended or attacked in any way by my behavior, I want to make it very clear that it has never been my intention to hurt nobody, ”says part of Gómez’s speech.

“Especially to Stephanie Valenzuela I offer a sincere apology from the bottom of my heart, for the bad time I put her through,” he is heard to mention seriously regretful.

Despite this, Valenzuela does not seem to have been very satisfied in this regard and within hours of the publication of her alleged attacker, the singer also reacted by means of a forceful message in which she has made clear her discontent on the subject.

“Good morning, here trying to be positive and avoiding vomiting from the disgust that the laws and people’s ignorance give me. God, give me patience, “he wrote in his Instagram stories with a very serious image of him.