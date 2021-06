Love smiles at Tefi Valenzuela, since after a few complicated months, the model found love again.

Last November, Tefi was the victim of a physical attack by her then partner, Eleazar Gómez. The actor was prosecuted and spent a few months in prison, and in March, after a judge ruling, he was granted parole.

Due to everything he has experienced in recent months, Tefi put the earth in the middle and decided to change of scene, and it was there that he gave a new illusion to love.