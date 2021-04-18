Tefi Valenzuela did not want to go home during a relationship with Eleazar Gómez – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Tefi Valenzuela revealed that, during her relationship with actor Eleazar Gómez, she was afraid of coming home because he always fought with her.

“He said, I don’t want to go home anymore because he’s going to fight me,” he said.

In a television interview, the actress and model explained that it was difficult for her to get out of that circle of aggressions and recalled that violence is not exclusive to women, but is generated in some couples.

He pointed out that it is not healthy to live with violent people and called for no one to stay with a partner who is aggressive or violent.

“I knew how to get out of this but it is not healthy to live like this. The person who attacks you once is going to do it one or two more times ”, he pointed out.

He said that it is essential to file complaints against the aggressors so that a precedent remains before the authorities.

“My advice is to denounce, if you denounce, you will prevent someone else from suffering the same,” he said.

On whether she will forgive Gómez’s attacks on her, the actress assured that, in her heart, she forgives him, but that she will not forget the incident.