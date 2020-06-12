“I don’t teach cooking. I encourage people to cook. I am not a chef. I am a cheeky cook ”, is the presentation of Tefi Russo on his Instagram account, a social network where he has almost a million followers.

Within hours of debuting as host of The experts, flavors with history (on the screen of El Trece at 00:15), the cook spoke with Teleshow And he said that originally the cycle had been thought of as digital content and that, due to the quarantine, it ended up being a television program. “I am anxious, but calm and surprised! I still don’t take dimension and I don’t fall“, be sincere.

“Logically, we all had to adapt to quarantine and permanent changes. I started recording with the chip that it was for digital content and Suddenly they called me to let me know that I would be on the air and was already becoming a driver. Sounds like a lot to me! I’m not taking title yetHe joked.

“Did your husband, El Pollo Álvarez, give you any advice?”

—We always accompany each other a lot. He gave me containment advice, to explain some questions to work on Argentine television. But he does not meddle at all in what is my style, and my way. Because what he does is completely different from what I do. Although now we end up being the two drivers of El Trece (ndr: Álvarez is in front of Us in the morning).

“What makes you debut as a driver?”

“I’m not aware.” It touched me at a time when there is not much to do. I went out to record once a week outdoors with a small team. I didn’t have everything that happens when you hit a channel and you made your debut as a host.

—You make many videos on social networks, are you ready to be on television?

—The first time I did TV was for El Gourmet, who entered through the window in a special. And I loved it, it was great. At first I was very embarrassed. Until then I had never done anything on camera. When I saw myself it was moving, I was excited. The first times I did things with a camera it was made of cardboard. I am not a driver, I am not an actress, nor an artist, nor a journalist. So it is a matter of time and removing fear. The weather changes a lot and you are naturalizing the camera and you go back in confidence. The camera is a natural for those looking for that. For chefs who come up with something like this it is a process to become a little more comfortable.

“Quarantine changed everyone’s plans.” In his case, it benefited you because he made you a television host.

—Yes, anyway, if I could have chosen, I would have chosen to debut on television in a slightly more normal circumstance. But for some reason he touched me like that and I’m not complaining. On the contrary, I appreciate it. It tastes great.

—Playing with the name of your Instagram account and the name of the new program, how do you go from being useless expertly?

“I am not an expert.” In fact, I’m going to have them teach me different things. And the useless thing is not to open the umbrella either. I will never hide what I am in the kitchen, with the good and the bad. What we do in the networks is a gastronomic flirtation. We participate in programs, we produce content, we represent some other food brand, we can get a book. I think it’s great. Social media gave a chance to a lot of people showing something from home. In my case, our love for cooking.

“And how do you define yourself?”

“I simply encourage people to cook.” How? Making the kitchen a little more earthy. Cooking with the tactic we have, and knowing that we can all improve. I had cases of many people who started cooking with me and decided to start studying for my degree. And I take advantage of these opportunities by being respectful and being clear about my place. That is the key.

—What do you recommend cooking when, precisely, there is no desire to cook?

—The oven is a great ally, just like the freezer. Especially now in quarantine. So my recommendation is Milanese. I like to be honest. When I have to make milanesas from scratch I want to die: breading, the egg, etc … But when I finish and I see the full tupper, I am happy! We have to accept that. The idea is not to be scandalized by the traps that one can get to do in the kitchen. The simple is also great and it is rich. Simple is home, it’s family.

“I am simple in the kitchen.” Although I also love to try everything and get to know other gastronomies. When I have the opportunity to travel, I find out everything about food. From the beach bar to a very good restaurant. I drink. But the simple is safe ground. It is warm, closeness. A banana with dulce de leche for dessert is all that’s fine.

—What basic foods cannot be missing in the fridge?

—Fruits, vegetables, some cheese, meat, eggs, bread. And back up things in the freezer, like chopped vegetables. With that you will have a good time. Also cream that, for me, fixes everything. I do not carry the flag of the fit world.