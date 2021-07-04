Teeth whitening with “magic erasers,” the dangerous new trend on TikTok

07/04/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

Continuously, social networks are speaker of new trends that are followed by thousands of users: fashion, travel, gastronomy, dance or lifestyle. The problem arises when these new tips or challenges have no scientific basis and, if they are followed, they can pose a very serious risk to our health.

There are many examples that in recent years have alarmed the health community, such as the consumption of raw milk, using antibiotic-impregnated wipes indiscriminately to combat acne, not to mention the denialist theories of the coronavirus launched by some ‘influencers’.

The last to sound the alarm is the General Council of Dentists. If a few months ago we saw how some influencers encouraged their followers to file their teeth with a nail file, or to use activated charcoal to whiten them (both actions erode tooth enamel), the last thing is to spend a “Magic eraser” by the teeth to remove stains.

Oral health care experts warn of the danger of this practice for several reasons.

First of all, it must be remembered that the «magic erasers»Are abrasive cleaners used to remove stains from walls and other surfaces.

They are composed of melamine foam, a very old chemical product whose composition contains formaldehyde, highly toxic and with carcinogenic potential.

The doctor Oscar Castro Kingdom, President of the General Council of Dentists, warns that using the melamine of the so-called “magic erasers” to whiten teeth is a real nonsense.

“First, because the only effect of melamine is abrasive, that is, it is like passing fine sandpaper over your teeth. Obviously, it will eliminate external stains, that is, those that have accumulated on the enamel (stains due to tobacco, coffee, some foods, etc.), but it does so by eroding the enamel, ending, therefore, with a layer of the same ».

Once the enamel is destroyed there is no going back because it never regenerates. And when removing this enamel, the annoying begins to appear tooth sensitivity.

But not only that. Dentists warn that in the medium term the color of the teeth subjected to this process will become more yellowish, because, as part of the enamel layer disappears, the underlying dentin (which is much more yellowish) will become more evident. So the idea is a long way from achieving a radiant smile.

«Secondly, adds Dr. Castro, it is impossible to erode the enamel of the tooth without rubbing the gingiva of the neck of the tooth, subjecting it to trauma that can trigger mucosal lesions. Finally, all the toxic residues of this abrasion will be ingested, with the risks that this entails for general health.

From the General Council of Dentists It insists, once again, on the dangers of following these types of trends on social networks.

So the best thing we can do before any change that we want to make in the teeth and improve our oral aesthetics, is go to a dental clinicl for the dentist to make a diagnosis and, based on it, recommend and carry out the most appropriate treatments for each patient.