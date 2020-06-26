Teenagers can have a reputation for being a complex group, both individually and collectively, and sometimes they are not. But, in certain circumstances, such as the moment of the global pandemic we are experiencing, it is time to take them into account.

They have finished the course, they know the reality, they have experienced complex situations at home, and the summer is strange. We speak for Sport and Life with Nano López, expert coach in Adolescents and Parents. How to get adolescents to understand the distance and security measures?

“Whenever we want to communicate with adolescents, we must bear in mind that at this stage, they need to be treated in an adult way. Therefore, we must try, through questions that make them question their own ideas. , get them to reach a correct conclusion themselves, “he tells us.

How to try to maintain schedules when we now live in ‘chaos’?

We must make the kids understand that there must be a Balance before most things. For this, it is important to create a calendar (agenda) where all your commitments are included. Both with family and friends, even with themselves. Thus getting space for everything.

Are the population that sees less risk and uses the mask less?

We have to take into account that the information that has been arriving about COVID-19 and its effects has been contradictory. LAdolescents live a stage in which they have the facility to transform into children when they want or into adults. In short, they have known for a long time how through being children they have obtained answers from parents. Therefore, we have to get them into the habit of reading various media outlets daily and sharing debate with them so that they make commitments.

Is this ‘not wearing’ the mask more out of vanity, looking good, or because friends don’t tell you anything?

It is because it is very difficult to socialize with your face covered. We have to bear in mind that adolescence is the stage where a development of new capacities begins to see things, to think individually. And let’s not forget that it is a time of greater conflict with parents. A trend towards egocentrism. And your focus is the social approval of your peers / friends.

Parks can be a source of contagion, how can we make it visible?

They perfectly understand the concepts related to the social order, and especially at this age what they most often do is question certain social principles, even moral or ethical ones. And most of the time especially those with parents. Therefore, we must continue to lead by example. Although they show themselves as independent individuals, at bottom they still look at the examples around them.

How can we manage and improve relationships with teenage children, involving them as adults, truly teaching them the effects of the coronavirus?

Keep in mind that they are not adults. And they have to go through a learning process for it. Most parents today don’t understand that concept. You have to let them make decisions (even if they’re confused) and learn to be observant. I call this the conductor concept. The function of a conductor is to ensure that all musicians manage to establish a harmony of a already written score, leaving them to develop their full potential.

As parents, you have to learn to guide teenagers along the way, but at no time direct their lives, which many times not to say to parents NOT many of them, which is logical they are confused not knowing what to do in the future , end up doing something that parents like best.

I would change the “because” for the “so that”.

What summer awaits teenagers with so many restrictions and with a rare end of course?

A wonderful summer awaits you. It is always said that where a door is closed a window opens. It is important that this summer they learn to create small goals in order to be motivated in a new course. They have great adaptability. I would invite you to discover a good objective, so that you can achieve greater motivation. If we know how to create goals we end up falling into frustration. From coaching we accompany them to learn to find their own way.