Guanajuato.- It is very important that young boys learn to do your life project since it has been detected that currently many teenagers they are unmotivated, he assured Mariana Silva Gutiérrez, a psychologist at the Municipal Institute of Youth.

We have realized, through the answers to the questions we ask, that many boys do not know what they like or how they see themselves. future, young people are not visualizing themselves, they do not know what they want, maybe it is because of the transition of adolescence, where they ask who am I ?, where am I going ?, what do I want to do in the future ?.

Many boys do not know what they like or what they look like in the future. PHOTO: special.

That need they see in young people has led to Municipal Institute of Youth to focus on them, to promote them and give them a tool so that they can choose and have a different vision from their life project, affirmed the psychologist during the “Life project” workshop.

The way in which young people are currently has a lot to do with the stage they are going through and when we ask them what their tastes are they turn to see their peers to support them when the answer is personal, their peers can contribute but not choose from assertively something that only belongs to him because it is his life ”.

He added that with good guidance young people can decide for themselves from their tastes, what they want and take something that does interest them.

He commented that many students High school students are already more focused on their life project, the goals they want to achieve and the degree they want to study.

While high school students take longer to answer, they don’t know what they like, they still don’t think about what they want to do when they grow up, and they don’t know what career they want to study.

He stressed that the family environment with its values, beliefs and culture, among others, as well as the school environment greatly influences the development of a life project.

It is important that parents listen to their children, that they communicate with them and pay attention to them, it is necessary that the family take them in so that they do not seek to attract attention in another way, says the expert.

In our workshops we have realized as exhibitors that there are children who are not listened to or cared for and, in these workshops, we provide them with attention, guidance, we explain and transmit knowledge, but the main thing is at home ”.

The psychologist mentioned that teachers are also very influential in this task.

We are all linked and although some teachers may despair because not all the boys are the same and do not pay the same attention, we invite you to be patient and consider that your students need to be heard ”.

