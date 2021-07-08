Teenager turned himself in to police after shooting a Marine in Times Square, New York’s tourist mecca

Avon Darden, a 16-year-old teenager, surrendered to NYPD yesterday in connection with a shooting near the Marriott hotel in Times Square on June 27, in which a tourist Marine was injured, authorities said.

The minor turned himself in at the Midtown South Police Station yesterday afternoon. After detectives questioned him, they charged him with attempted murder, assault, reckless danger, and criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD said. Darden has five previous arrests, The New York Post reported.

Two groups of people had a dispute near the hotel on Saturday the 26th and the following day the teenager reportedly returned and opened fire in the crowded area around 5:15 pm, police reported.

A bullet ricocheted and hit Marine Samuel Poulin, 21 years old, on the back. He and his family were visit from upstate New York and walked through Times Square, a world-famous tourist mecca. Poulin was treated at the Bellevue Hospital Center.

The next day, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD promised “Flooding the area” with police officers in response to that and another shooting in May, that left three people injured, including a 4-year-old Latina girl.

Shootings have increased in NYC by almost 38%, with 765 incidents reported compared to 555 the same period last year through Sunday, July 4, in a trend that had already been on the rise since the confinement of the coronavirus. Specifically in Midtown South, shootings have doubled in 2021 compared to last year: 24 versus 12, at the moment.

Even if the mayor’s office is betting on the return of tourists to reactivate the post-pandemic economy, they have not been exempt from violence that affects residents. In another recent case, a pair of female visitors were injured in a beating during an attempted robbery while walking in the neighborhood. Chelsea, at the end of June.