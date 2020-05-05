A 14-year-old girl and her mother devised a dramatic plan to extort money from the 15-year-old boyfriend’s family

Argentina.- A dramatic and unusual event occurred in the town of Las Malvinas, after it was revealed that a young of 14 years, allegedly in complicity with his mother, invented the pregnancy And later kidnapping of your baby, all with the intention of extorting the family from your ex-boyfriend, 15 years old.

According to the website of the Diario Crónica, the events began last weekend, when Argentine Justice officials received the complaint that a woman, 35, and her daughter, 14, were traveling in a taxi along with a 6-month-old baby, when they were intercepted by several armed criminals who were on board two vehicles.

Those affected said that the criminals had taken the driver of the rental car and the little girl, who was in the back seat next to her, hostage. young mother and grandmother.

Once the case was announced, elements of the Departmental Directorate of Investigations began with the investigations to locate the newborn throughout the west of Greater Buenos Aires.

They discover the deception; never existed kidnapping… neither him pregnancy

A gynecological analysis performed on the minor established that she was never pregnant and, therefore, the kidnapping.

At the time of filing the complaint, those affected indicated that the baby, with a gestation of only 6 months, had been born in the British Hospital, in the neighborhood of Constitución; however, this hospital did not inform the authorities that recently no young of 14 years gave birth on the spot.

For their part, elements of the Emergency Medical Care System (SAME) indicated that the alleged image of a newborn baby, which appeared in a photograph that had been sent to the teenager’s family in recent days, actually corresponded to a creature 9 months.

After the data revealed by the investigations, the deception was verified, since it was suspected that the idea of ​​inventing both the pregnancy like plagiarism, it was to extort money from relatives of the ex-boyfriend of the girl.

Given this, the mother of the minor will have to appear before the authorities for “false complaint and investigation of the crime.”