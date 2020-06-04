CURITIBA – A teenager was apprehended this Wednesday, 3, in Curitiba, suspected of setting the national flag on fire in front of the Iguaçu Palace, seat of the state Executive. He participated in the anti-racist act last Monday, 1st, which brought together about a thousand people in the central region of the capital of Paraná.

He was the eighth protester detained by the police. Another seven people were referred to the police station on the day of the act. According to the investigations, the acts of vandalism and depredation were recorded in the dispersion, in the Centro Cívico region, about 2 km away from Praça Santos Andrade, where the demonstration took place.

The teenager suspected of setting the flag on fire was spotted from anonymous reports. “We received the information that the suspect kept a piece of the flag stolen and burned in front of the Iguaçu Palace,” he told the Estadão Lieutenant Eduardo Kenji, from the Paraná Military Police.

The young man was referred to the Adolescent Police Station, which will investigate the case. In testimony to the Civil Police of Paraná, the suspect alleged that he was in the anti-racist act on Monday, but that he tried to prevent the theft and burning of the national flag. He would have kept a piece of the cloth as a souvenir. Accompanied by his father, the teenager was released after the deposition.

Black movements call for investigation, and police uncover infiltrators

Social movements that organized or joined Monday’s anti-racist demonstration attributed acts of vandalism and predation to infiltrated agents. The groups asked the police to investigate responsibility for the crimes. In a joint note, the organizers rejected the scenes of violence and reaffirmed that the demonstration took place peacefully from start to finish.

Investigations by the Civil Police of Paraná reinforce the denunciation of black movements. According to COPE (Special Police Operations Center) delegate Rodrigo Brown, all the evidence, testimonies and images attached to the investigation confirm that there was no violence during the demonstration.

“In the dispersion, damage was done to public and private property. The actions were promoted by infiltrated vandals. It is not possible to talk about organizations, but about people who took the opportunity to spread terror and violence,” he said in an interview with Estadão.

In a statement, the Centro Cultural Humaitá, which brings together black activists, demanded the punishment of those who participated in the act to promote scenes of violence. For the group, the infiltrators act to criminalize legitimate protests. “We want to break with the idea that the black movement is violent. Racism and prejudice that are violent”, reinforced the group.

This Wednesday, 3, representatives of the Organized Black Movement of Curitiba made the symbolic delivery of a national flag to the head of the Military House of Paraná. The act took place in front of the Iguaçu Palace, headquarters of the state government, which on Monday had the flag stolen and set on fire.

The collective No Life Less says that the moment is for the union of movements and citizens that defend anti-racist agendas. “We believe that the people have the right to speak up, this is not a crime. We defend and use the rights of demonstration and political organization, so we have no reason to be suspicious of people who join us in the struggle,” the group said in a statement. note sent to Estadão.

The No Life Less Network did not organize the act on Monday, 1st, but it was one of the mobilizing groups. The collective also repudiated the brutal action by the Paraná Military Police and questioned the arrest of protesters.

Until the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday, 3, six people detained during the act remained detained at the Curitiba Triage Center, according to the Civil Police.

In a note, the PM confirmed that administrative procedures will be opened to investigate the individual conduct of military police officers who acted at this Monday’s administrative demonstration to determine responsibility according to the act performed.

New acts scheduled for the weekend

The agenda of anti-racist demonstrations in Curitiba has at least one big act called for the next few days. The second act Vidas Negras Importam is scheduled for Sunday at 2pm. The demonstration was called by the Youth of the Socialist Revolution, linked to the PSTU.

“The demonstrations are legitimate and raise the flag that our lives matter. The black lives of young people and workers”, defended a member of the organizing group, Mandi Coelho.

The act called for Sunday received the support of other movements and collectives. In addition to the anti-racist agenda, the second edition of the Vidas Negras Importam demonstration also raises flags against authoritarianism and against President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party).

