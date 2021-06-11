Teen Suicide Attempts Increase During Pandemic

(Bloomberg) – Emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts by teens, especially girls, increased dramatically during lockdowns from the pandemic, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). , for its acronym in English).

The CDC study found that suspected suicide attempts in the 12 to 17-year-old age group decreased in the early days of social distancing, but then increased among girls and boys in the summer of 2020. In the winter Later, the number of suspected suicide attempts by adolescent women was 51% higher than in the same period of 2019, while among men the rate decreased.

The data illustrates one aspect of the mental health effects of the pandemic, as physical distancing measures and stay-at-home orders altered everyday life across the United States. It may take years before the full impact emerges.

The CDC findings suggest that distress was higher among young women than has been identified in previous reports.

“Youth could represent a high-risk group because they may have been particularly affected by mitigation measures, such as physical distancing (including lack of connection to schools, teachers, and peers),” the authors wrote.

They also cited obstacles to mental health treatment during confinement, increased substance abuse, and anxiety about family health and financial problems, all of which are risk factors for suicide.

