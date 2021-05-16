Teen stole car with baby inside in New Jersey



State Police, NJ.

Photo: NJ STATE POLICE WWW.NJSP.ORG / Courtesy

A teenager stole a car with a small child inside in New Jersey and after being caught was charged with kidnapping and various other charges, authorities said yesterday.

The 16-year-old took the car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a Roselle home, shortly after the vehicle’s owner arrived there, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The owner was bringing items from the car into the home when the theft occurred, and it is unclear if the teenager knew the 2-year-old was on board.

The police of Roselle he soon located the vehicle and began a chase that headed for the neighbor Elizabeth city. The adolescent he was quickly captured there after a short chase on foot, and the baby was found unharmed on a sidewalk in Roselle and was reunited with his family shortly thereafter.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was detained in a juvenile court pending a hearing. He was charged with kidnapping, endangering minors, theft of motor vehicles and circumvention, reported Fox News.