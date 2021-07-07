Teen gouges out hotel employee’s eyes during fight

An unfortunate event occurred this Tuesday morning in a hotel in Cambrils, in Tarragona, Spain, starring a 17-year-old teenager and a 62-year-old local employee which ended in tragedy and with the arrest of the minor.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper “La Vanguardia”, The boy got into a heated argument with the hotel employee, who tried to reassure him after the young man went through a strong attack of anger.

The boy began to beat the man nonstop, punching and kicking, causing him to fall to the ground. So the teenager took advantage of his opponent’s vulnerability To gouge out his eyes

The police arrived minutes later, finding the hotel employee’s eyeballs in one of the corridors. The employee was immediately transferred to a local hospital, where he is reported in serious condition.

Meanwhile, some agents detained the aggressor, who had a hard time immobilizing him, since in addition to beating them, he also tried to steal a gun from one of the policemen.

Finally, the young man had to be sedated and was also sent to other hospitals to determine what happened to him.

The first statements of the mother indicates that she had asked the hotel staff for help as her son was going through a “psychotic break”. It is also known that the adolescent does not have any diagnosed mental illness although he had already presented 4 violent episodes since March of this year.

