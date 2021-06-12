Teen died when Tesla electric car crashed into New York nursing home

An 18-year-old teenager died and four more young people were injured when the Tesla electric vehicle in which they were traveling at full speed crashed outside an assisted living center for the elderly in Brooklyn (NYC).

The fatal accident occurred just before midnight Thursday when the luxury electric car jumped a sidewalk, went through a metal fence and hit two trash cans before crashing into a retaining wall from the Sunrise at Mill Basin center on Strickland Avenue, authorities said.

Jack Levy, who I was riding in the back seat He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he died, the New York Post reported. The 22-year-old unidentified driver was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals / Kings County for hand and leg injuries. Supposedly lost control of the car while turning at “apparently high speed” on Strickland Avenue from National Drive, police said.

The other three passengers, ages 18, 22 and 24, were treated for minor injuries. The four injured were yesterday in stable condition. No one has been charged in the accident, and the police are still investigating.

Traffic accidents across the city have killed more people in the past 12 months than during any similar period in the past seven years, Fox News highlighted.

A new “Transportation Alternatives” poll found that nearly three-quarters (70%) of registered voters in NYC were in favor of lowering speed limits on residential streets, down to 20 mph. Another study that looked at 1,600 drivers in April and May found that 94% of drivers were speeding in Staten Island, 73% in Queens, 52% in the Bronx, 46% in Brooklyn, and 30% in Manhattan.

Last month it was announced that speed limits would be lowered on 10 streets in all five boroughs of NYC in an attempt to prevent pedestrian accidents and fatalities, which had already risen 58% this year, said Mayor Bill De Blasio, whose The “Vision Zero” road safety plan has been widely questioned for years.

Apparently during the pandemic, with fewer cars on the road, the streets and sidewalks of NYC have become a terrain of speeding and recklessness, according to statistics from a recent report by the Manhattan Institute.