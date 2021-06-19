Tee times: spectacular matches for Jon, Rafa and Sergio at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm, yesterday at the US Open © USGA

The mythical South Field from Torrey pines little by little it is showing its claws. The harsh afternoon of Friday, which distanced several of the favorites from the leadership, is the best example of what the aspiring winners in this US Open they will meet on the weekend. Two days of competition in which the three Spaniards who participate in the tournament will be, Jon rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello Y Sergio garcia, which will start with three real great games. A plenary session that invites you to dream of one of our people going out to the last 18 in the fight for victory.

The first to seek an escalation in the classification that will allow him to reach Sunday with options will be Sergio garcia. The one of Borriol He starts from 41st place tied, with +3 on the scoreboard, eight strokes behind the lead, after his round of 74 on Friday. Will play with Patrick Reed, two consecutive winners of Masters, from 9.33 a.m. local time San Diego, 18.33 in Spanish peninsular time.

US Open refines and rebuilds the torture rack

Three games later it will be the turn for Rafa Cabrera Bello, penalized yesterday for a couple of serious mistakes. He started the day in tied third place and finished it 21st, with +2 in the standings, seven strokes behind the leaders. Even so, it is being a great US Open for the canary and today he will look for a comeback to stay very high and add those necessary points to get closer to his goal of keeping the card. He will play another great game, with Phil Mickelson, from 10.06 California, 19.06 in our country.

Jon Rahm goes down to the sand (literally)

The last of the Spaniards to leave will be Jon Rahm, who with his usual strength and talent, managed to resist yesterday in the upper zone of the classification, fully involved in the fight for victory. The one of Barrika, fifth tied two shots behind the leaders, will share the round with Bubba watson. His match will start at 1:13 p.m. San Diego, 22.13 in Spanish peninsular time. Then there will only be left to play Matthew wolff Y Louis Oosthuizen, and the main game on Saturday, with Russell henley Y Richard Bland.

Check here the departure times and pairings