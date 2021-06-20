Tee times: Sergio and Rafa play together and Jon will look for the comeback with Wolff

Jon Rahm, yesterday at Torrey Pines © USGA

The organization of US Open Championship has made public the start times and pairings for the last round of the third major of the season, which takes place today in Torrey pines. Some crosses in which two of the three Spaniards who participate, Sergio garcia Y Rafa Cabrera Bello, they will play together, and the third, Jon rahm, the only one with options to fight for the title, will share a match with the American Matthew wolff.

The match between Sergio Y Rafa It will be one of the first of the day. It will start from the 1st tee at 8.31 a.m. local time San Diego, 17.31 in Spanish peninsular time. Almost four hours later it will be the turn of Jon rahm, who will seek to overcome the three disadvantages with which he starts in his attempt to debut his record in the Greats.

The one of Barrika will play with Wolff from 12.22 local time California, 21.22 in Spanish peninsular time. After their match, only three remain to be played: those of Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley, and the leaders, Louis Oosthuizen and Mackenzie Hughes.

Check here the departure times and pairings