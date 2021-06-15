Tee times and playgroups at Torrey Pines

Patrick Reed will be one of Jon Rahm’s playmates on Thursday and Friday at the US Open. (Robert Beck / USGA)

The USGA has announced this Tuesday the departure times and groups of the first two days of the US Open 2021. The third Grande of the season will start this Thursday in Torrey pines, California, and the truth is that many of the parties have a message. They are not the result of chance. Perhaps that is why it is more difficult to understand the tee time that Jon Rahm has been awarded.

Podcast: Some keys about the profile of the winner of this US Open

Let’s start with the Spanish. The first to go out to play on Thursday will be Rafa Cabrera Bello. The Canarian golfer will do so at 8.35, local time in San Diego, nine hours more in mainland Spain. That is, at 5:35 p.m. Rafa will play with the Polish Adrian Meronk, classified through the mini order of merit of the European Tour, and the Korean Sung Kang, a golfer who got Jon Rahm mad the last time they played together.

Come and see: impossible to get more and better the scalpel to Torrey Pines

The next Spaniard to go on stage will be Sergio garcia. He will play in the afternoon shift of the first day, specifically from 13.25 in Torrey Pines, 22.25 in mainland Spain. Sergio will be accompanied by Bubba Watson and Adam Scott. That is, the USGA here has decided to bring together the winners of the Augusta Masters.

Schauffele-Rahm: a connection to San Diego greater than 1.21 gigawatts

While, Jon rahm He will go out to play at 13.36 on Thursday on the tee at hole 10, something that is rare in itself. It is not normal for one of the favorites to play in the afternoon shift on the 10 tee. At the same time, on the 1, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose will come out, one of the most attractive matches. The Barrika golfer will share a group with Australian Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed, a frequent Rahm travel companion in recent tournaments. The departure time in mainland Spain will be 22.36.

Will one of these nine be able to break an 88-year wait at the US Open?

Other very interesting groups will be:

– Francesco Molinari, Stenson and Shane Lowry, all winners of the British Open.

– Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, winners of the PGA Championship.

– Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson and Gary Woodland, all winners of the US Open.

– Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson, natural players from California.

US Open 2021: dates, times and where to watch live on TV

The US Open will start at 6:45 am with Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari and Greyson Sigg on the tee at hole 1. The last match will be at 2:42 pm, eighteen minutes before midnight in Spain.

Check here all the tee times of the US Open 2021