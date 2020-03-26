Wrestling planet | Teddy Hart is arrested after altercation

Teddy Hart was arrested in the city of Richmond, Virginia this afternoon. Hart, 40, was at the home of independent wrestler Ace Montana today. Montana claims that Hart physically assaulted Maria Manic. Ace alleges that he then pointed a gun at Hart. The independent fighter posted the video of Hart leaving the scene, with Hart denying that he assaulted and attacked Manic.

Did I literally have to get my gun out of #Teddyhart? And kick him out of my friends’ house, ”Montana wrote on Facebook. «This piece of me **** literally strangled and physically assaulted Maria Manic and did not allow her to receive help. He texted me that I’m in danger.

I never thought I’d find a piece of honey **** like this guy. who is now under arrest with a serious crime against him. I don’t think this guy knew how close he was to death. # f – kyouteddyheart

“I made this video when I took him out of my house before the policemen came and will arrest him.”

This is Hart’s third arrest this year. Hart was arrested last month on February 12 in Richmond, Virginia, and charged with three counts of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and distribute. Teddy was again under arrest earlier this month for violating his house arrest.

This is bad news for the Hart family and their fans, we will keep you posted.

You can watch the video of his altercation before the arrest below:

