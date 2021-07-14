Ted Purdy and Chris Couch, two more positive for coronavirus in the PGA

Ted Purdy and Chris Couch gave positive for coronavirus this tuesday in the Barbasol Championship, the PGA Tour alternative event for those not qualified for the British Open, and they have been forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Those two positives expand the roster of players who have tested positive for coronavirus on the PGA Tour in recent weeks. Among the last to do so are the Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (tested positive on July 2) and Zach Johnson (He announced his positive on Monday). What’s more, Bubba watson he also had to withdraw from the British Open due to close contact.

This wave of positives on the circuit comes days before the PGA prepares to end regular coronavirus tests for players. Purdy and Couch have added to the long list of positives on the circuit in recent months and will leave their place at Barbasol at Eric Axley already Smylie Kaufman.