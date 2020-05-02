One of the most popular theories of fans of the series suggested that its protagonist has a disease in the last chapters, that is to say the one that believes that Ted Mosby had Alzheimer’s in the end of ‘How I Met Your Mother’.

The character was portrayed by Josh Radnor during the nine seasons of the series that aired from 2005 to 2014. Although Ted was the narrator of the events, Bob Saget served as the voice of Ted of the Future for the 2030 timeline.

One of the successes of the series is that it was set in the present before the eyes of the viewers, but for Ted, the stories told were from the past.

It was the year 2030, and Ted was telling his children, Penny and Luke, the story of how he met his mother, that narration, was the driving force of the comedy, since he followed the life of Ted and his friends since the middle of the twenties to the early thirties.

As the series progressed, the protagonist got closer and closer to meeting the “Mother” before the character became the center of attention for the ninth and final season.

The theory that Ted Mosby had Alzheimer’s at the end of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ is based on the fact that since everything is narrated through his stories and memories, any continuity errors or out-of-order details were considered his fault.

Rather than blaming the writers, many fans theorized that the future Ted suffered from the first signs of the disease, a disorder that affects the brain when it comes to critical thinking and memory.

The theory drew even more attention in the eighth season episode, ‘The Time Travelers’Because the future Ted wished he could have 45 more days with his wife. This confirmed viewers’ concern that something bad might happen to the mother, Ted, or both.

The evidence that Ted Mosby had Alzheimer’s at the end of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, was the fact that the character proved to be an unreliable narrator. He often mixed certain dates and omitted important details when telling the story to his children.

Ted also seemed to fill in certain gaps in the plot before coming back later with the changes.. Chances are, Ted became an unreliable narrator because he was telling a very long story in 2030, decades after it all happened, so forgetting details is common.