Ted Cruz unleashes criticism for his visit to the border amid immigration emergency



Ted Cruz went to the border in Texas.

The senator Ted Cruz (Texas) has sparked several criticisms in recent weeks for his behavior and actions.

To the trip to Cancun in the midst of the problems faced by his constituents in Texas, the Republican added a strange visit to the border, supposedly to highlight the problems in the area.

“Joe Biden froze the construction of the wall. Now it remains unfinished, ”wrote an account of senators from the Republican Party. “The Border Patrol told us over and over again: we must finish the wall.”.

Journalist Aaron Rupar He shared the images with the message: “The voters did not share this idea,” in reference to the fact that the Democrats won.

In the photos you can see Cruz pointing to the wall, but his image has caused dozens of “memes”.

Voters weren’t into this idea https://t.co/IHTq6yrQ4z – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2021

“This button has done more work in one day than Ted Cruz in eight years as a senator,” wrote Keaton Patti.

This button has done more work in 1 day than Ted Cruz has in 8 years as a senator. pic.twitter.com/R6M4WimBKG – Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) March 28, 2021

Cruz even shared a video that, he claimed, showed how the “Traffickers and cartel members” –Assuming that everything in Mexico is like this– lights were turned on and off for the group of senators.

The images do not show any direct threat to the senators or how Cruz concluded that they were cartel members.

Some people who commented on the video asked that perhaps they were families asking for help or police officers monitoring the movement.

We encountered human traffickers & cartel members tonight, yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/yXl3AyUIPd – Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

Cruz went to the border in a group of 18 Republican senators, but he was the one who stood out the most on social media for his controversial position.