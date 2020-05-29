signed by President Donald TrumpNow it was Senator Ted Cruz who through a letter asked the Justice and Treasury departments to open a criminal investigation against the social network. “data-reactid =” 19 “> A new flank was added for Twitter, since the executive order signed by President Donald Trump Now it was Senator Ted Cruz who, through a letter, asked the Justice and Treasury departments to open a criminal investigation against the social network.

The Republican legislator supports that the company is violating the United States sanctions against Iran, since it is allowing accounts of the Iranian regime on the platform.

In his letter, Ted Cruz asked Attorney General Bill Barr and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to investigate whether that violates US sanctions that prohibit US companies from providing goods or services to the country’s top officials.

“I think the primary objective of (the International Emergency Economic Powers Act) and the sanctions law should be to change the behavior of designated individuals and regimes, not of US companies,” Cruz wrote. “But when a company breaks the law voluntarily and openly after receiving formal notice that it is illegally supporting designated individuals, the federal government must take action,” said the senator.

addressed an earlier letter from Republican senators to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in February, calling on the company to ban Iranian leaders on the social network, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Senators suggested that providing the accounts may violate United States sanctions.“data-reactid =” 23 “> According to Axios, Cruz addressed an earlier letter from Republican senators to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in February, asking the company to ban Iranian leaders on the social network, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Senators suggested that providing the accounts may violate US sanctions.

Twitter responded on that occasion through Vijaya Gadde, legal, public policy and trust and security leader of the platform.

