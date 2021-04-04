Tecnobit and Autek will develop secure communications for the military field | News | Communications

Spanish technology companies Tecnobit – Grupo Oesía and Autek Engineering have signed a collaborative alliance to add their knowledge, skills and experience for the joint development of cross-domain solutions on embarked platforms linked to military and aeronautical environments.

Tecnobit and Autek will develop secure communications for the military field.

Currently, Spain lacks military equipment with special environmental conditions with cross-domain solutions that allow the secure exchange of information with the NATO SECRET security degree in NATO missions or the equivalent of RESERVED in national missions. Thanks to this agreement, both companies will work together in the design, development and production of military cross-domain solutions that allow facilitate the exchange of tactical information with the degree of security that current missions demand, to address, in the first instance, the national market, but also targeting the international market.

As a product of this alliance, reliable, easy to deploy and manage information exchange solutions between security domains will be developed for military environments. Both companies They are already actively working on this solution for aeronautical environments.