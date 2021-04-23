Técnicas Reunidas starts the second phase of the Tuban complex in Indonesia

It is one of the largest industrial projects that are planned to be carried out in the next few years around the world. The project will develop an integrated petrochemical complex, which will include aromatics and ethylene plants with a capacity of more than one million tons. The raw material used in these plants will come from a newly built refinery with the capacity to process 300,000 barrels / day.

In this project, Técnicas Reunidas has been working for more than a year in the initial phase of basic engineering for the consortium of the oil companies Pertamina and Rosneft, dedicating nearly 100 highly qualified engineers to this.

For this second phase of the project, Técnicas Reunidas will make up to 700 engineers available to its client in its Madrid offices for the next 12 months; engineers, the vast majority trained in Spain who will cover disciplines such as process, chemical, mechanical, instrumentation, electrical and civil engineering.

The scope of Técnicas Reunidas is to define and develop together with the client the 29 units that make up the complex and work on the development of the technologies of the most prestigious companies in the sector, such as Axens, Honeywell UOP, Shell C&T, Grace or Lummus. The technological development of this project will place Técnicas Reunidas as a leading company in a sector that is highly intensive in the employment of highly specialized engineers, in which Anglo-Saxon companies have historically predominated.

This new Tuban project will meet the strictest environmental requirements in terms of emissions and waste minimization and will become one of the most efficient and technically advanced in the world.

The design of Técnicas Reunidas will optimize the use of raw materials and make the supply of clean fuels and petrochemical products more flexible., both fundamental to achieve the sustainability goals of the United Nations.

This investment is part of the National Strategic Priority Project that the Indonesian government has entrusted to his company Pertamina. Its objective is to achieve energy self-sufficiency while reducing the country’s dependence on imported fuels while meeting the highest environmental standards.

Once the FEED phase is finished, Técnicas Reunidas will participate in the offers of the different EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) packages for the execution of the complex of more than 10,000 million dollars of investment.