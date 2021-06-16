Tecmilenio returns to campuses with its hybrid, online and flexible educational system

MEXICO CITY

Tecmilenio University has been doing things differently for more than 18 years, and in This staggered and voluntary return to some of its campuses in the Mexican Republic proves it. Its Conscious Return plan, a start that it has prepared since the beginning of the pandemic -for almost fifteen months-, has the best safety and hygiene protocols, and is framed with a hybrid modality that reinforces its online and flexible educational system, and that It presents capacity reductions and even returns to remote mode, if necessary.

We have made a revolutionary digital investment that strengthens our entire model, although we are happy to have our students back on our campuses nationwide, we have the best protocols to take care of our community, thousands of virtual workshops and hybrid classrooms, so that anyone can study wherever, whenever, in the modality they prefer ”, commented Bruno Zepeda, rector of Universidad Tecmilenio.

In the midst of the most severe health crisis society has ever faced, continues to innovate, experiment and improve the digital learning experiences and well-being of its students, proposing innovative ways of approaching education, making it available to millions of people. For this reason, it inaugurated two more Campus Connect, in alliance with WeWork, which, unlike the 3 already existing, seek to promote the networking of these premises.

The Campus Connect have first-class facilities, which seek to be closer to students of any age and life context who are looking for a quality education. Thanks to the hybrid classrooms, where they offer 100% virtual programs, with classes available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, they will allow you to have learning flexibility, clarify doubts and enrich your personal and work life. Shortly, Tecmilenio will open a Campus Connect in Zacatecas, Saltillo and Tijuana, cities in which the potential of online education is an opportunity that Tecmilenio will not miss.

We are aware that the new reality of education will be hybrid, with a greater digital component, however, we are prepared to meet the needs of our community and accompany them to achieve the skills they need for their life purpose ”, concluded Zepeda.

In Tecmilenio, for the return to classes in person, important safety and hygiene protocols have been implemented for students, teachers and collaborators, as well as advanced technology resources that allow academic continuity. Therefore, “You take care of me, I take care of you” is the message of stewardship of this important campaign.

Going back to the campus means being closer to our students in every way, the reconfiguration of our spaces has been established in accordance with the highest standards and health protocols based on international instances and endorsed by TecSalud, said Dr. Gabriela Ortiz, director of Health and Well-being.