Techstars Partners with Alphabit Fund and Launchpool to Launch New Blockchain-Focused Accelerator in London

Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator works with startups and founders from across the blockchain ecosystem to drive mainstream adoption by the industry.

LONDON, June 30, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Techstars, the global network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, just announced an exciting new accelerator program: Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator. Its purpose is to accompany entrepreneurs in the creation of blockchain technology and tokenization protocols to drive the future of decentralized finance.

It is a program implemented in collaboration with Alphabit Fund, the first regulated investment fund in cryptocurrencies and digital assets, and with Launchpool, an investment platform that complies with regulations and that offers guaranteed private investment opportunities to 35,000 members of its community.

Boasting significant blockchain expertise and knowledge, Techstars has a number of strong related companies in its portfolio, including Chainalysis, recently valued at $ 2 billion, Arweave, TradingView, and more.

“Blockchain technology can transform control of monetary and information value, as well as disrupt global business processes, just as the Internet did in the early 2000s,” said Techstars CEO, Gagan Bhatia. “Working with Alphabit and the Launchpool community to support the leading companies in this field is an incredible opportunity and constitutes an investment in the decentralized economy of the future.”

Based in London, Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator will work with ten startups each year during an intensive three-month acceleration period. They will receive funding, hands-on mentoring, exposure to a minimal viable community, access to specialized workshops and resources, and will forever join the global Techstars network. Applications begin on September 13 and end on December 1, 2021, and the first edition of the accelerator will run from March to June 2022.

“At Alphabit we are delighted that Techstars is partnering with Launchpool and us to bring the first Techstars accelerator to the world of cryptocurrencies. As strong advocates of a multi-chain future and passionate about mainstream adoption, this first-of-its-kind accelerator prides itself on being chain independent, ”explained Shane McQuillan, Alphabit Vice President of Strategy.

Learn more about Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator here. For Techstars partnership opportunities, contact Will Robinson or visit techstars.com/corporations.

About Techstars

The Techstars global network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars was born with three simple ideas: Entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas come from anywhere. Our mission is to allow all the inhabitants of the planet to contribute to the success of entrepreneurs and benefit from it. In addition to launching acceleration programs and managing venture capital funds, we connect startups, investors, companies and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a combined market capitalization of more than $ 200 billion. www.techstars.com

About Alphabit

Alphabit, one of the first regulated crypto funds, has earned a reputation for investing in pioneering companies in the blockchain revolution. Alphabit believes in the decentralized economy of the future, supports and invests in it with a generous portfolio of decentralized finance startups, protocols and solutions that address an alternative to traditional financial systems. www.alphabit.fund

About Launchpool

Launchpool is a compliant initiative that emerged in 2020 from the Alphabit Digital Currency Fund with the aim of providing the retail community with fair and guaranteed access to the early stages of project growth. In the spirit of ‘equal investment’, Launchpool’s global community of 35,000 investors is betting on the idea of ​​own investment in venture capital, while supporting the startup ecosystem with a minimal viable community, resources , access to funding opportunities and the ability to establish partnerships across the entire blockchain ecosystem. www.launchpool.xyz

