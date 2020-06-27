A teenage girl during confinement fiddles with her cell phone in her room, Monica Torres

Technology is a way of escaping and represents, for almost two months, our contact with the outside world. When the alarm state was declared, WhatsApp traffic shot up by 698% and there was an increase in smartphone use of 38%, according to the study of the impact of the coronavirus on the use of Smartme Analytics mobile. However, in recent weeks the use of WhatsApp has stabilized 30% below the maximum and in all countries there is a decrease in Internet traffic. For many experts, these data make sense: after a first phase of hyperconnection, forced in part by telework and online education, there is a certain saturation of the use of new technologies. And after two months with hardly any step on the street and without hugging anyone, this object of salvation has become for some people a source of oppression, frustration and saturation.

“At the beginning of the confinement, we used technology not only to entertain ourselves but to complete everything that this situation denied us, such as contact with the outside of our homes,” says José Antonio Luengo, psychologist and secretary of the College’s governing board. Psychology Officer of Madrid. “Now that we are gradually recovering normality, we are also getting tired of technologies,” he confirms. Luengo points out that it is still early to have scientific evidence, but that a first interpretation can be made. “If I had to say if the devices are no longer important in the first days, I would say yes. And I understand it as something reasonable ”, he thinks.

Lili Barbery-Coulon, kundalini yoga teacher and French influencer is one of those people who have felt technosaturated. “It was no longer the tool that was at my service, but I was at the service of the tool,” she says. With more than 100,000 followers on the networks and two books published, the teacher is very active, responding to each and every message she receives. Until she got tired. She decided to turn off her mobile for a week. “It was wonderful,” she says. “The only solution to that pressure I had was to abstract myself and return to my own present,” she adds.

From the beginning of the confinement, Barbery-Coulon has been connected live every day to give his free meditation class at six in the afternoon and share “a little trip” of one hour. The first day no more than 1,000 people signed up , but a few days passed and the audience reached 14,000. Many people, whose exact number is unknown, downloaded the application solely for that. After several weeks, the curve flattened out and the audience stabilized at around 5,500 followers. ” “I have noticed a change in global energy. People are already tired,” he says.

This moment is what she calls the “second phase of confinement” that comes after the excitement of the beginning. Some people don’t even sign up for video calls anymore, they have a hard time staying online and are slow to answer. One day, while her daughter was connected to her cousins ​​and grandmother, the French influencer overheard a conversation representative of this muted dynamic:

– What’s wrong, kids, you have nothing to tell me?

– But grandma, what do you want me to tell you if every day is the same?

The fact of not having anything to tell is not the only argument that the expert uses to justify this fatigue: “It is difficult to concentrate for a certain time, because we are restless and we project ourselves all the time in the aftermath”.

For more than a week it has been possible to go outside and Luengo assures that being able to resume contact with the outside world has also influenced this satiety. “New possibilities have arisen to satisfy our needs and we no longer have to always resort to technology as we did at the beginning, almost desperate, since it was our last resource so that they did not take away something that is as fundamental as staying connected with other people “explains the expert.

Find a culprit

Tiredness could also be due to the need to use the tool rigorously so as not to be oppressed by it. Nick Bowman, a professor of journalism and creative media industries at Texas Tech University, asks himself a question: “What are we really fed up with? From technology or from people? ” The expert, who is preparing an article for the magazine Technology, Mind, and Behavior about the role of technology in social distancing, confirms that there is a fatigue generated by the omnipresence of others. In short, the human being needs privacy, with or without confinement.

People are not used to interacting with such intensity. The expert explains that, from the start of the bull run, there is a general will to be aware of everything, to answer everyone, to be aware, and that creates collapse. “It is not necessary. It would have to be like on the street. You don’t walk around talking to all the people you come across, ”he exemplifies. But as the French influencer says: “We no longer even have our five-second conversation in front of the coffee machine that was essential for our well-being.” People therefore had to find a way to make up for the absence.

The stress of finding good news makes you look for a culprit, and very often technology seems to take the prize for being something powerful and constantly growing. The burden can be increased by the networks, but Bowman confirms that it is because, on the other side of our mobile, the rest of the people are in the same situation. “The problem is that by sharing that feeling on the networks, it multiplies,” he argues. Therefore, wanting to disconnect or limit interactions during confinement is not a sin, but the most normal thing in the world.

Solutions to deal with this crisis

It is also true that technology is designed to capture attention and can make us lose consciousness of time. Mar Cabra, a journalist specialized in data analysis and winner of a Pulitzer Prize, launches an initiative to help journalists deal with the current health crisis. She does it from her own experience since there came a time when her relationship with the mobile phone disconnected her from herself. “I was hyperconnected when I was working on the Panama papers, like many journalists now with this crisis. She answered any message even if it was two in the morning. I didn’t even go to the bathroom, I forgot to eat and I ended up burning myself. I even quit my job, ”he says.

There is a fatigue generated by the omnipresence of others

The specialist compares that whirlwind of information and messages that flowed then with what happens today in the networks. “It is necessary to have spaces for nothing, free of technology and respect for not wanting to talk to anyone,” she proposes. For Cabra, leaving the email or network tabs open is as if the door of our house was left open, with everyone being able to enter and interrupt. “They are energy suckers and you have to set limits and control. For example, you can add several steps to access this distraction so that it is not so instantaneous, “he advises.

The American expert resorted to a solution like this, that is, to delete the applications of his smartphone when the global pandemic was declared. “I didn’t have the head or the energy to look and answer all the messages I received,” he says. The teacher hopes that people become aware of and use technologies to care about others without abusing them. In line with this speech, Barbery-Coulon also believes that it is important to find a balance since the screens will still be crucial for the next phases of de-escalation and for the “new normal” of the coming months.