For Ana Arroyo, the last week has not fallen like a jug of cold water, she says that she has been directly a host with an open hand and well done. Last Saturday, March 21, his father died of coronavirus during his internment in the Sanitas Carabanchel Residence. The family has not been able to hug, or organize a burial, as is happening in the cases of deaths by COVID-19. This situation, however, adds to the communication problems between the family and the center.

Before they notified her of death, Sanitas told Ana about a application that it was available to family members to report on the status of the inmates. Days later, Ana had not been able to speak to her father and the company I hadn’t sent you the link yet to the app.

Since COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in Spain, where the number of infections and deaths has not yet started to drop, nursing homes have been in the spotlight. First of all, because older people are the most vulnerable to contract the virus and are more at risk. Secondly, because the coronavirus crisis has highlighted the lack of health personnel in these centers and has left us tragedies such as the death in a few days of more than 20 people in a residence in Leganés.

Many families with loved ones in a residence are experiencing this situation from the outside, unable to have physical contact through quarantine and the state of alarm decreed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez. But, in addition, in some residences and in cases like Ana’s, contact by the center’s staff is minimal. “If you don’t call, nobody tells you anything. And many times you can’t talk to your family member because they help them are up. What they should do, not them but the directors of the residence, is to call the relatives and informal ones one by one, “Ana Arroyo said for Hipertextual. She added that many people she knows do not know anything about her father, mother, sister or husband from last week.

Days before his death, the quality department of Sanitas contacted Ana to inform her that through the available application she could be aware of news in her father’s health. “They didn’t send it to me until after his death and besides, I couldn’t get in because it gave me an error,” he continued. Finally, he was able to access and has shared with this medium the results of this service, in which the information on the state of the inmate day by day. However, in many cases the data is out of date. Also, many are wrong. On the 21st, around 5:00 p.m., her father passed away. However, that same day, the app reports that his father has successfully eaten his snack and dinner.

“It doesn’t seem bad to me that there is an app but not in this situation. Now you have to call each family member to inform them,” says Arroyo. On the other hand, he stressed that this method is complicated to use for the elderly. In the case of the center where his father was hospitalized, he explained that the majority of the residents’ relatives were spouses, siblings or children. “For example, my mother does not even know how to use WhatsApp and another woman we know has her husband inside the residence but she is over 70 years old and how she is going to know how to use the app. “

Hipertextual has contacted Sanitas to find out more about how the app works. The company affirmed that in this context of crisis “the app was already used by numerous family members and downloads have increased considerably”.

Currently, we have not expanded the functionalities but we have started to use functions that were not used before since we had other channels. For example, now we find the possibility of making mass communication, reaching all our network, or all users in the same residence, very useful. In addition, the functionalities that until now were used are maintained, which allow the family member to be informed of the situation of their family member or of the new developments that are taking place in the residential center where the resident is located.

However, they did not give details about the failure that Ana identified in the application and assured, on the other hand, that they are facilitating video calls residents and family.

About, Miguel Vazquez, president of the Platform for the Dignity of the Elderly in Residences (Pladigmare) clarified for Explica.co that in other public residences such as Adolfo Suárez, located in San Blas, the staff informed the relatives through a daily mail, video calls and from a group that they created on Telegram. In the messaging app, videos were sent from all residents. “But lately the information is getting worse. It is a uncontrolled situation due to the lack of personnel, which we have always been denouncing but it has become more evident. If they cannot attend to the elderly, they cannot answer the telephones or facilitate video calls. “

However, in some centers communication continues to be facilitated through different applications. This is the case of Antonio and his mother, who is healthy at the residence Vitalia, in Parla. The relative, who has preferred to keep his full name anonymous, stated that the assistants assiduously call relatives through different applications so they can talk to their loved ones interned. “Until this week they called us only by phone. The problem is the excess demand for family members who want to speak. We all called and they accumulated, there were days when I could not speak to my mother.” However, the contact remains constant, now by video call.

Antonio has begun to notice that lately the staff of the residence has fostered more communication between older people and their loved ones. For him, the goal is to give a feeling of security and that everything is fine in the midst of the trance in which many centers are: with few staff, in some cases without the recommended hygienic conditions and with a high number of deaths.

Vázquez, from Pladigmare, added that the current problem is that hunger is combining with the desire to eat. “There is a lot opacity Because 92% of residences in Madrid are in private hands. They are avoiding what can harm them as a business if they recognize that there are many deaths from coronavirus. “In addition, he declared, since there are no personnel, everything collapses.

They are acknowledging past bull deaths, but do not say they are from coronaviruses. If they are not due to coronaviruses, why are they? Because the number of deaths is above average. We fear the worst, they may be starving, because they are not treated medically well, because they do not arrive. And that does not mean holding workers accountable, but those responsible for companies and residences who have to take action. “

The virus, uncontrolled

Pixabay

Vázquez is not the only one who believes that many residences could be hiding cases of COVID-19 among the elderly. Ana Arroyo stated that Sanitas Carabanchel staff never told her that her father suffered from coronavirus, not even the doctor when he informed the family of the death. It wasn’t until he had access to funeral certificate Ana read that her father had been infected and that this was the cause of death.

Has the family member ever been able to contact a nurse who works at the center and it was thanks to her that she was able to learn about the severity of the situation within the residence. “He told me that he was not disinfecting the center. I called the police and the Civil Guard went to the residence, but the person in charge scoffed, saying that how could they not take good care of the sick. Then the EMU went to disinfect.”

After her father’s death, both Ana and her relatives they have not been able to recover their belongings. And surely they can never do it. Her clothes, her books, the drawings that her grandchildren had made for her … “I said that I didn’t want anything because everything is full of viruses. Although they denied me at the residence,” he explained to Explica.co. An assistant told Ana that the clothing of the deceased was being taken to other rooms. According to health recommendations, there is a high risk of contagion through fomites, objects that may have been manipulated by people for coronavirus. Ana will not be able to retrieve her father’s belongings, but they could end up in another room, and the father of another girl like Ana could be another victim of the virus that ravages the world.