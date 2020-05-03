May 3, 2020 | 5:00 am

More and more smartphones, televisions, tablets and security cameras, among other devices, are simultaneously connected to the internet via a daily WiFi network.

The isolation has confirmed the poor quality of some WiFi connections because the signal does not reach every corner of the house or apartment. Or, it is saturated by the number of devices connected to the same network.

Is it possible to have a stable WiFi network despite the area and number of people connected? Yes, and an option to achieve this is the WiFi Mesh or WiFi Mesh technology, which performs intelligent traffic management through nodes.

It is an integrated set of devices that are designed, by different brands, to work together and thus extend the network to those hard-to-reach corners of the house. They also provide faster speeds.

WiFi Mesh starts with the generation of WiFi5 because a protocol was needed to connect to more than one router, says Ricardo Anaya, product manager of Qualcomm in Mexico.

For this technology, use is made of the 2.4 or 5GHz bands, with at least four transmission and reception flows (two in each band), which provides greater speed and network capacity.

WiFi systems come with two or more mesh units (router or extender) that are installed in the home to provide coverage in places where the signal is not reaching or where it is very low.

You connect the node to power at a point more or less close to where there is a good signal. A loop is generated wirelessly and the second node starts talking, between the two they talk and change the connection to the fourth node, for example, automatically. That is a very important movement in WiFi because that was only done in cellular networks

Ricardo Anaya

Anaya commented that these are products that have been promoted for more than three years, but now they come to solve the problem of saturation of WiFi networks.

He exemplified that in the United States, 60% of user complaints were about the WiFi network because it did not reach all areas of the house.

At the end of 2019, according to Anaya, it is projected that by 2024 the node systems are expected to triple at home. But now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, its demand could increase.