The increase intelecommutingbecause of the isolation situation caused by the Covid-19 is generatingnew debates around the right to digital disconnection andto control the registration of working hours. Experts warn that this type of work can lead to an increase in the hours that workers spend performing their tasks, since the line between personal and work is blurred.

The right to digital disconnection contemplates thatworkers have no obligation to connect to any digital deviceof a purely professional nature during their periods ofrest and your holidays.This ranges from the moment the worker ends his workday until the next one begins again and joins the requirements of the current regulation, which requires companies to record the work hours of their employees.

In this context, some technology companies are offeringremote connectivity solutionswhich include tools to face this new reality. It is the case ofAruba, which includes this point in a guide for it to be published to help companies define a safe business continuity plan considering the consequences of the crisis derived from the impact of the coronavirus.

Thus, it offersfunctionalities to define the schedule in which the WiFi networkcorporate will be available for devices to connect to the corporate ‘wireless’ network. Outside the defined hours, the corporate WiFi connection will not be available and, therefore, it will be possible to ensure that the employee is not connected.

In the same way, it is committed to showing notices to employees with different messages so that they are aware of the time they have been working or the time of day it is, and in this wayensure it is they who decide how to distribute their work time during the dayand ensure that they have greater time flexibility with teleworking.

Companies are obliged tokeep a record of the workdayand, in this way, control the number of hours their employees perform. This must be ‘reliable’, that is, the stored data must correspond to the hours worked and must record the time of entry and the time of departure. The Aruba solution allows you to generate a complete record of this activity and send it to the Human Resources department.

“The fact that in a massive way the workers are limited to access the resources of the organization when they cannot move to their job,It is something completely new for which a large majority of organizations are not preparedand that it has forced them to adopt contingency plans to try to maintain the continuity of their business as much as possible, “explains Pedro Martínez Busto, head of business development in Aruba.

The practice of telework in Spain is below the levels of the European Union, according toEurostat, with 7.5% of employees who carry out their workday telematically, compared to 13.5 percent on average in the European Union. However, a recent report by the Bank of Spain reveals that 30.6 percent of Spaniards could work from home, a proportion thatit is multiplied by two and reaches 60% when it refers to occupations considered as qualified.

These figures reveal that the potential of teleworking is something that in Spain has been practically residual, but that in the last two months it has taken a strong boost. For this reason, Aruba warns that it is key for companies to be clear about which ones without the digitization solutions that best suit their business, complying with the necessary guarantees for employees.

