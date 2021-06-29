technology returns to Barcelona with bleak empty spaces and fewer attendees than ever

Something happens when the big news at MWC 2021 is a 5G T-shirt from ZTE. After a year of pandemic, the Barcelona technology event has decided to physically take place again despite the fact that all the forecasts were against him. A decision as a result of its delicate situation that has ended in a soulless Mobile World Congress, with large empty spaces, a fraction of the stands, without relevant news and, from what could be seen on the first day, with an attendance well below the expected one, which was already low.

Hall 3, where the majority of technology brands were previously located, this year has shown a bleak outlook. As they had already announced weeks before, neither Samsung, nor Xiaomi, Sony, Nvidia, TCL, LG, Nokia, Lenovo, Google, Amazon, Qualcomm were present there. Neither did Huawei, despite the fact that the latter manufacturer did have a post dedicated to networks in another area.

The only manufacturer that has brought new hardware has been ZTE. And it was precisely this Chinese brand that has managed to become the center of attention with its large stand. Even so, among its novelties there was no new mobile, which has confirmed the fears regarding this year: a Mobile World Congress without new mobile phones.

What has been seen at MWC 2021

Huawei has been present at the MWC with a stand, but there were no mobile devices. It was focused on telecommunications and 5G.

At 11 am on Monday I had already toured the entire Mobile. Something difficult to believe in other years, when the first day we were not even able to leave Hall 3. The numbers for this 2021 have been very different from those of the last edition, 2019, which broke records. Then there were 109,000 attendees, with 2,400 exhibitors distributed over 120,000 square meters. According to the data forecast for MWC 2021, the GSMA expected to attract 35,000 attendees. A number that, according to what was seen on the first day and commented on by several of the journalists we attended, it will hardly be fulfilled.

The Mobile World Congress 2021 has been like 10% of what was usual. Emptier than ever and no big tech brands showing off their latest gadgets.

Another piece of information that can be used to understand the reduced magnitude of this year is the number of exhibitors. From the 2,400 we have grown to 300 exhibitors. This has meant that instead of having up to eight venues, it has moved to only two pavilions. Two areas that if they had been full would have been a success, but it has been clearly noticed that it has even been difficult to fill them.

It has been an extremely safe Mobile, but the social distance does not seem enough argument to justify how distant everything was.

The safety distance has been complied with perfectly. Not another thing, but the organization is to be applauded for its level of security. I have felt safer at MWC than walking down the street. All attendees were forced to pass an antigen test and wear FFP2 masks. There was also distance, less waving and no catering that might tempt us to remove our mask. This MWC 2021 may have been disappointing at the level of technological innovations, but personally it has convinced me that the celebration of physical events is perfectly feasible respecting the security measures for Covid-19.

This year the Mobile is emptier than ever. Too bad most of the big tech brands have decided not to participate in the physical event. # MWC21 pic.twitter.com/DS9byXFkO2 – xataka (@xataka) June 28, 2021

Under this idea of ​​maintaining distance, the different stands were separated and there was sufficient distance between the seats and tables. But even with this separate layout, it has been difficult for them to fill all the space. In Hall 3 was ZTE, accompanied by Telefónica and Orange. And a little more. Some small companies, a stand from Spain, one from Moscow, and some meeting rooms that filled gaps. The rest was empty space. A very different picture from other years where it was difficult to find a free space.

The emptiness of stands in some areas is literal.

By early Monday the hallways were empty. Something shocking when it was precisely at that time that other years the conferences were piled up. From the chaos of the MWC of previous years where even being a dozen journalists we could hardly get to everything, this time the agenda was empty.

By not attending major technology brands, there have been no presentation conferences. There have been talks and conferences by different CEOs invited by the organization, but all the commercial technology part has been lost.

In this MWC 2021 there was no need to “fast walk” through the halls to get to the next meeting or conference on time.

We have not seen the Huawei P50, we have not had the new Samsung Galaxy Fold, there has been no Sony Xperia and no new Nokia. Different smartphones that would have fit in other years. Strolling through the stands of the MWC was synonymous with fiddling with hundreds of devices. This year there were none, except at ZTE. The Chinese brand has shown its latest watches, headphones or mobile phones already presented. It was a small bastion of normality in a totally atypical MWC. In that sense, we were able to test the ZTE Watch GT and the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra that arrived in Spain a few weeks ago.

ZTE was one of the few tech brands out there, and its products, like this 5G T-shirt, have received much more attention than they would have in other years.

In the absence of news from international brands, Spanish companies have been able to highlight more. This is the case of Irisbond, specialized in ‘eyetracking’ and which showed us the first coffee maker with eye tracking.

The most repeated comments during this Mobile World Congress are a “how are you seeing it?” or a “what do you think?” Most of the attendees sought to obtain feedback, an answer to see if the feeling of emptiness was generalized. On the other hand, the perspective of several startups consulted was that they were happy about the return of Mobile. Smaller than ever, but a first step towards getting back to normal.

For small national companies, being in a Mobile, even this year, is a great opportunity for visibility. For large companies, attending MWC 2021 would have implied a significant cost that, according to what we have seen, would hardly have compensated them. A waterfall effect where the moment a large company said it was no longer attending, the rest have gotten off the boat. The The GSMA’s job is to try to make this MWC 2021 a first step for the wheel to turn in the reverse direction. Spanish institutions, from the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to King Felipe VI, have attended and shown their support.

There have been no new mobiles, but 5G has continued to be one of the most repeated technologies. Orange tried piloting a ship from the port of Valencia from Barcelona.

Spanish institutions, operators and startups have kept this year’s edition afloat.

National support has not been the only one. Operators have also played a relevant role in keeping MWC 2021 afloat. Telefónica and Orange have been the two companies that have accompanied ZTE as major brands present. Two generously sized stands facing each other. In the case of Telefónica, its CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete was present with a conference and paid a visit to the pavilion. Orange has had a prominent role with one of the day’s demonstrations, a test of 5G technology where one person piloted a ship from the port of Valencia from the stand in Barcelona.

In Hall 2, in the space normally occupied by Ericsson, the TelcoDR company was installed with a ‘Cloud City’. A huge booth with demonstrations of how the cloud can transform cities. The largest pavilion this year and another symbol that brought us closer to the MWC we remember.

This is the press room. In addition to the lack of large companies, it has also been noted that there were fewer international media.

The impact that the MWC may have had will have been limited by the lack of international media. Even at noon when it used to be the fullest the press room was a desert. A panorama accompanied even by a musical thread with the sound of crickets.

In addition to cutting the number of pavilions, the reserved restaurant area has also been eliminated. At the level of rest, the Mobile has outdoor areas, but even there there were few people. Fortunately, despite having been done in summer, the interior was well acclimatized and not much difference was noticed.

This time the Mobile World Congress was held in summer, instead of February. Inside it was air-conditioned, yet on other occasions this terrace would have been much more successful.

4YFN startups have come out winning

If MWC 2021 manages to approach the number of 35,000 attendees, it will be thanks to 4YFN. This year, the event dedicated to startups has moved to the Mobile venue. It is not a trivial movement, because in 2019 the 4YFN gathered 23,000 attendees. A number of people that will foreseeably be included in the final count.

The feeling is that the 4YFN has saved the MWC. While Hall 3 was empty, Hall at 4YFN was quite busy, with small booths dedicated to the 350 startups that have participated.

The big winner this year has been the 4YFN event, an area dedicated to startups (mostly local) that did enjoy a lot of movement.

The GSMA allowed new audiences to attend the Mobile with an entry of 21 euros. An opportunity that did not exist in previous years and has opened the door for people who have never visited the fair to see what it is like inside. An experience that, although it maintains some elements, will have been very different from other times.

It has been a Mobile without mobiles, but there has been room for the speakers. This year, several CEOs have decided to participate virtually, like Cristiano Amon, from Qualcomm or Elon Musk, from Tesla and SpaceX. Yes, Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, has been present, who has warned of “the dangers of cyberattacks in this new, more digital era.”

Predictably this year the agendas will have been freer, with calm to listen, attend and meet.

One of the most anticipated virtual conferences was that of Samsung, but not even in online events have there been any outstanding news. Samsung has an arsenal of devices to present, but the South Korean company has decided to bet on its own online event. For the MWC 2021 event, it showed One UI Watch, the interface with Google for the next Galaxy Watch.

It was an atypical edition of the Mobile, carried out under the pressure of having to set its own agenda and with the hope that by 2022 the situation would allow it to return to a stage closer to the previous one. It remains to be seen if this MWC is a first step to recover the big events or the realization that the format has no further travel.

Surely the Mobile organization would have liked to thank more companies. They will try again in February 2022.

In Engadget | What economic impact can Barcelona suffer if the MWC is canceled: the figures of a congress where almost 500 million euros are at stake