Facial recognition begins to be passed for IBM. The company’s chief executive officer, Arvind Krishna, explained in a letter to several members of the United States Congress that they were putting aside the business of easy-to-use recognition.

In addition, in the letter sent in relation to the reform of racial justice, not only announced that they stop investigating and developing in this regard, but shows IBM’s opposition to its use for mass surveillance, racial profiling, human rights violations, and basic freedoms.

“Technology can increase transparency and help police protect communities, but it should not promote discrimination or racial injustice,” says Krishna. “We believe the time has come to start a national dialogue on whether and how law enforcement agencies should use facial recognition technology.”.

IBM no longer offers facial recognition

IBM, therefore, no longer offers general-use facial recognition or analysis solutions. The software in charge of these tasks that it had until now has stopped being marketed, according to the letter that the company itself has published.

The decision is transcendent in the case of a technology giant and, also, one of the largest providers of technological solutions of the US authorities. It is an ethical decision – based on the argument of Arvind Krishna, which even suggests a police reform to make the police even more responsible for misconduct, right in the middle of the wave of protesting anti-racism – and, indirectly, also an economic one.

According to CNBC, IBM’s facial recognition business did not generate significant revenue for the company according to a related person.

The use of facial recognition for mass surveillance has long been questioned. Despite the advances that have been made in the technologies that make it possible, their use for certain purposes is not well regarded by privacy and civil rights activists. Furthermore, biases produced by the data that feed their learning are frequently detected.

