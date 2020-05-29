Teleeducation is a need that has arisen afterthe alarm statewhich resulted in the confinement of the majority of the population. From an early age to university they have had to adapt the classes to the situation and this has been possible thanks to technology. Education is the basis for improving our lives. TheSustainable Development Goal (SDG)4 is intended to ensure ainclusive, equitable and quality education and promoting learning opportunitiesthroughout life for everyone.

Online classroom

Sergio and Pablo Sánchez are two brothers who live in Pola de Laviana, Asturias.Sergio studies 2nd of ESOat the Concerted Teaching Center María Inmaculada and as he explains, “for me it has been a very big change, but I have adapted and I have no other choice but to put my batteries in.”Paulit’s in thesecond year of Business Administration and Management (ADE)at the University of Oviedo. “The university was quite flexible when it came to giving us the tools to work with and the day after we started quarantining we were already teaching online some subjects,” he says. For the ADE student the most difficult thing to be studying at a distance are the numerical subjects such as mathematics or finance “since eIt is more difficult the attention in class and the explanation on the part of the professors “.

Both would prefer to give face-to-face classes if not for the health crisis. Sergio misses his friends, “with them I enjoy more at breaks.”Now he maintains the relationship on WhatsApp and Instagram. “In my case we don’t do exams,” he explains. They do online testing through an app.

Pablo, on the contrary, affirms that “the biggest problem we had with the exams“Initially, they planned to take an in-person exam for some subjects, but this has not been possible. And the dates have changed. However,” I already had an exam with the online platform and there were no problems, orWe use the video call platformand the university enabled a virtual campus to take exams directly from there. “

Connected by a screen

Thetechnologyhas made education undergo a transformation. Increasingly, paper and pencil are losing ground in favor of touchscreens, digital whiteboards and laptops that bring with them new methodologies. With the current health crisis, not only have students had to adapt to online classes, but also teachers.

Monica Machancoses, teacher of the 4-year class and director of Early Childhood Educationat the Ausiàs March International School in Valencia, he assures that “they are learning more than I originally expected”. He adds that in children of such young ages “the most difficult thing is to maintain motivation through the screen”. In the educational center, technology has always been very present. In 2006 they started with digital whiteboards and have progressed to have three iPad rooms equipped with 25 devices in each one.

Thanks toICT projects within the center, they just had to teach them how to use video calls. “They are used to this methodology, the most difficult has been in the infant stage and the first years of primary school. High school and high school students already work with laptops and take them to school.”

For his part,Xus Martínez, one of the ICT coordinators of the Colegio Internacional Ausiàs March and that he teaches English to all secondary courses, assures that “technology is a very important element”. When it came to adapting to online classes, “we have been fortunate that students were very familiar with technology.” This has helped them to advance since all the students had their own devices.

The future of teaching

Although September is seen in the distance on the horizon, it is actually just around the corner. It is difficult to know what will happen, but “I think we are going to a fairly hybrid model of education.” That is to say,50% face-to-face, 50% online with the class divided into two groups. One of the solutions pointed out by the teacher of the International School Ausiàs March, is that “the academic training would go by having a camera in class and I do not know if for days or weeks, the face-to-face groups would do it in situ at school and the others from home. “

However, it is a very complex issue. In secondary it is more viable but the world of infantile and primary is another thing. Further,it will be difficult to maintain safety measures in childrenso small because they need to take more care of that personal bond with their teachers and peers. As Mónica Machancoses points out, “children and adults need to return to the classroom because experiences happen in the classroom that are not possible through a screen.”

We don’t know for sure what will happen in September, but lTechnology has become the greatest ally of societyto maintain a life as similar as possible to what we knew.

If education is considered to be a hybrid model, it is important to guarantee that all students can continue their education, both in private and public centers, where the connectivity rate is lower due to lack of technological resources.

