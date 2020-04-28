Online services have reached enormous importance in times of coronavirus and social detachment. With more and more actions being carried out from home, including purchases, meetings, payments and transactions, the moments of farewell to loved ones have also changed.

Tributes, such as wreaths, used to be purchased at the time of the funeral, usually at the cemetery itself. Now, with the restrictions brought by the coronavirus, it is possible to place this order via the internet and send wreaths anywhere in Brazil.

According to the Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association (Abcomm), there was a 30% increase in sales over the internet during the first two weeks of April. And that involves all segments, including cemeteries and funerals.

“The consumer has changed with this crisis and the need for social isolation. Before, whoever made this request personally, now requests a wreath by WhatsApp or by the website”, explains Claudio de Luna, owner of the company “Coroa de Flores Brasil”.

With this change in the customer’s profile, it was necessary to invest in logistics strategies to deliver efficiently and, further, improve the usability of the website to improve the customer’s shopping experience.

“Even those who did not buy over the Internet, now use this platform. If a loved one dies and you will not be able to attend the burial and cremation, we facilitate the entire tribute process with the delivery of crowns anywhere in Brazil”, adds Claudio .

The executive points out that, on average, between the customer’s purchase via the internet and the delivery of the order, it is necessary between 1 am and 1:30 am. And all this thanks to technology and partnerships throughout Brazil.

Technology improves various aspects of consumer life. Now, in particular, it facilitates from the simplest to the most complex activities. “These are the new times, which are here to stay. The tendency is that these processes are increasingly faster and simpler”, concludes Claudio.

