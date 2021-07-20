Technology in the world of sports

Although many people do not know it, there are a lot of technological advances that have reached the world of sports.

In fact, in recent years technology has been integrated into most professional sports. This is something important since to some extent it can change the rules of the game and marks a before and after for some disciplines.

But it also allows greater access to skills as it provides quite innovative tools to optimize training. In this way, it is possible to significantly improve the performance of athletes and obtain information that is very useful in real time. This is very useful, especially when it comes to making fairer decisions and reviewing associated statistics, in a match.

To give an example of the usefulness of technology for get statistics, we have that if for example we go to bookmakers Spain and we want to place a bet on the first thing we look at is the statistics, so these have to be accurate. To achieve such precision in them, technology is of the utmost importance.

In other words, technology uses intelligence and precision to minimize human error and focus on what matters. Basically, we are talking about how technology allows us to enjoy more of the excitement and passion for sport.

An example of the arrival of technology to the world of sports is the Video Assistant Referee o VAR, which began to be applied in 2017 on soccer fields. In fact, in the World Cup in Russia this technology became much more consolidated. It acts through cameras located at strategic points, which are a great support system for the referees in the face of any play that may be doubtful.

Thanks to this technology, today, matches can be analyzed from different angles allowing a much more specific vision to be obtained. An important detail to mention and that many people do not know is that this is possible thanks to Internet of Things (IoT).

For coaches, innovation is also important, since it allows them to have data on the performance of a certain player through a device such as a watch, a hanger or a jig. Obviously, these devices can be perfectly used during matches and of course during training sessions.

Thanks to this, and to different algorithms, it is possible to obtain much more information, such as a heat map, or to know precisely the distance traveled on the court. At the same time, you can have data such as the intensity with which to travel, their speed and even the number of strokes they hit the ball. All these data can be evaluated and analyzed by means of Big Data and artificial intelligence.

On the other hand, we must not forget that thanks to technology it is possible to take care of the health of athletes and help them achieve 100% of their potential safely and efficiently. An example of this are the pulse markers that have the ability to show the state of the body in the face of overexertion or patches that can measure the heart rate and make an electrocardiogram in real time through 24 hours without wires.

The fact that you can take care of the health of athletes regardless of the sport in question is excellent. Let us remember that, in the field of health, it is an important factor, since if a player is not in his best form, he will not be able to give the best performance in the game.

Nor should we forget that technology also allows the number of viewers to be multiplied exponentially. In this way, a sporting event can be seen from anywhere in the world. To give another example, there are Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were considered the most connected in history.

The latter is impressive considering that there was no audience in the galleries, and that they were broadcast openly. Obviously, in this case, digitization enters which, as we must imagine, has revolutionized the world of sports.

Like these, there are many more examples; to put another, the news was recently released that Vinicius will launch his own institute to instill sport through technology.