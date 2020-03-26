By: Victor Bergamino

It is no secret to anyone that we are experiencing one of the most tense and unreal moments in human history. The news dates from a Hollywood show in which there is talk of an infection whose molecular mutation is still not clear how it happened, but that every day that passes, like any virus, expands exponentially.

At this time, every country around the world has put in place strict measures to counter any possible spread of Coronavirus. Although human personnel are doing what is in their hands, they must rely on technology, since this event has substantially stimulated the imagination of health personnel and other representative entities to raise the focus of the infected.

It is then when robots, drones, digital applications and other technological provisions take their respective role. However, we know that for reasons of health and safety, we must avoid direct contact with any suspect of having the coronavirus. That is why in China, drones have been responsible for spraying and disinfecting the streets. Along with the support of DJI, the largest drone producer in the sector, sprinkler systems have been incorporated to achieve the aforementioned objective. Clearly this demonstrates the mere need not to endanger the life and integrity of the cleaning staff and thus be able to optimize each of the available resources.

Likewise, regarding shipments of different products, FedEx ordered Roxo and Amazon Scout, which support the mitigation of direct contact between humans. In China, for example, Keenon Robotics had a semi-automatic behavior machine (controlled by an operator), whose function lies in the transport of medicines and food to people in isolation areas.

Continuing with the obligation to keep any citizen of the world safe, robots remain an infallible solution. For example, in the most populous country in the world (China), Robots equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermometers that are capable of simultaneously scanning the temperature of up to 10 people within a radius of five meters were activated.. The robot, upon detecting any suspicious activity or the absence of a mask, sends a direct alert to the authorities. Meanwhile, while the results are being compared, which reach a control center that allows us to know the situation in real time, the number continues to rise and it is evident that we need a solution as soon as possible.

Finally, we do not know what could happen to the titan we are facing. We are aware that each resource available to humanity must be fully exploited, trusting that in a few years, we will remember this phase as one more event in the history of humanity and nothing more.

Victor Bergamino / victorbergamino1@gmail.com / Digital Marketing Acc Executive