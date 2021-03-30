technology has changed our life

Although we live pending the new smartphones, laptops or 5G, technology is much more than that. In fact, it has changed our lives and we only have to look back a few years to realize it.

This is the last Engadget Live of the season and in it we talk about something crucial: technology and health.

Ode to technology

Although technology is not good or bad by itself until it is used in one way or another, the truth is that without it we would not be able to do an MRI, know that we have high blood pressure or do an EKG with a watch.

Ignacio González Sancho, from the Pfizer Foundation, and Luis Quevedo, a scientific disseminator, come to tell us about Salud en Evolución, a project that promotes technology and health startups so that their ideas reach society as soon as possible. We talk about some of them and you will see that they are very worthwhile.

In the rest of our sections we have Javier Lacort and Fabio Rodríguez, who talk about the technology that has had the most impact on our health in recent years; John Tones takes us to series, movies and video games in which there are scientific advances that revolutionize the human being (such as Compound V of ‘The Boys’); Andrés Mohorte and Samuel Oliver face off in our geek battle over something that is on the table: having one device for everything or using specialized devices for a task.

