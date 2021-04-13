Technology companies that can benefit from new trends in the sector, according to Capital Group

We often take the ubiquitous technologies around us for granted today. Similarly, the importance of certain companies in technological development. ASML, TSMC and Samsung They operate in all the key pillars that maintain the necessary technological ecosystem and, furthermore, they are dominant in their areas of expertise.

The year 1971 changed the world when Intel released its 4004 microprocessor, ushering in the computer age. This revolutionary chip, the size of a fingernail, offered the same computing power as the first electronic computer built in 1946, which took up an entire room. The first microprocessor had 2,300 transistors; currently, the most powerful has more than 40,000 million.

Advances in computing power were anticipated by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who stated that “the number of transistors built into a chip will double roughly every 24 months.” This prediction has been remarkably accurate for more than five decades, a major trend in computing known as Moore’s Law.

An indicator of how far the digital technology is the amount of data that is produced. International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that by 2025 the global datasphere will create 175 zettabytes (one zettabyte equals one trillion gigabytes) of data annually.

This volume of data could not be achieved without the efficient functioning of the technological ecosystem that surrounds it and whose core is semiconductors. This universe is supported by three pillars:

1. Equipment

2. Manufacturing capacity

3. Critical components

Companies that provide critical components that reinforce the pillars of this ecosystem include ASML, TSMC, and Samsung. Each of these companies is very different, but they share some similar characteristics.

The innovation and successful research and development (R&D) they have kept them at the forefront of their respective fields for many years. Over time, they have consolidated their market share, creating entry barriers to competition. ASML and TSMC have reinforced their strengths in state-of-the-art EUV semiconductor equipment and semiconductor processes, respectively. Samsung has achieved significant market share in many important areas of technology hardware. These companies represent the “peaks and shovels” of the digital revolution.

ASML is a Netherlands-based company that designs and manufactures critical lithography equipment for the semiconductor industry. Lithography is a fundamental step in the mass production of microchips. Over time, its state-of-the-art systems have evolved into a hybrid of high-tech hardware and advanced software. The company’s latest EUV machines provide the highest resolution lithography in high-volume manufacturing, and the world’s top three chipmakers – TSMC, Intel and Samsung – have come to rely on ASML’s expertise as much as the rest. of the technology industry.

The adoption of EUV technology marks the culmination of a decade-long product cycle. It developed a prototype in 2010, and today EUV sales account for about half of new equipment sales and are a key driver of its growth. In its latest quarterly results, the company exceeded market expectations with sales of € 4.35 billion and gross margins of 52%, demonstrating the resilience of demand for its lithography equipment.

TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and ASML’s largest customer. Over the past two decades, the company has established its leadership in the industry and now accounts for more than half of the global foundry market share and a significantly higher share in cutting edge chips. Like ASML, TSMC enjoys a monopoly position in the semiconductor market thanks to its market-leading technological advancements.

In its latest quarterly results, the company hinted at the powerful growth trends it is able to capture in 5G, artificial intelligence and data center capacity. All of these technologies support the demand for cutting-edge semiconductor chips. The proof of TSMC’s investment in capturing future growth can be found in its 2021 capex, which is expected to rise 55% from $ 17 billion in 2020 to a record $ 25-28 billion.

Samsung es the company is best known for its leadership position in smartphones, although it is diversified into important end markets such as memory, displays and network equipment. The company has a 22.7% global market share in the smartphone market, but memory (DRAM and NAND) still accounts for more than two-thirds of its operating profit.

The company’s worldwide growth could come from various global technology trends that are gaining momentum:

• Memory demand for servers and data centers: The launch of several new processors that support increased memory means that Samsung expects server and data center demand to pick up in the first half of 2021.

• Worldwide deployment of the 5G network: Samsung is better known for its smartphones than its telecommunications equipment, but both are benefiting from the global rollout of 5G. 5G phones, which have more memory content per phone, are expected to double from the previous year, driving memory growth for these devices. In terms of 5G network equipment, Samsung is the second company, after Huawei, in patents for this technology.

An important characteristic of companies that provide products and services essential to the functioning of the technology ecosystem is that they may be less sensitive to headwinds that affect sectors of the technology industry.

This can translate into more lasting growth opportunities in the long term, especially for companies that can meet the demand from the industry. higher productivity, lower cost, and simpler chip manufacturing processes.