Technology companies lead the market for small securities today

In this month of June and with an eye to the second half of the year, the technology sector begins to climb positions in the stock market and the value of its titles rises unchecked. At the beginning of the day today, technology companies lead the small market and stand out with increases of more than 2%.

The five technology companies that are on the rise today are Atrys Health, Gigas Hosting, Agile Content, Izertis and FacePhi Biometría.

Top 5 stocks that are rising the most in the stock market today

Atrys Health, a biomedical company, crowns the rises of the small market with rises of up to 2.16%, which makes it reach the 8,500 euros intraday. Thanks to these increases, Atrys moves away from the long-term support marked at 7.82 euros.

The intention of Atrys to make the leap to the Continuous Market in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early 2022, makes it a value of great interest for investors who are very attentive to the movements of the company.

Likewise, on May 12, the acquisition offer launched by Atrys on Aspy came to an end, after having met all the conditions foreseen, since then the company is in the process of executing the operation and the exchange of shares for 98, 14% who requested it.

The second place goes to Izertis, with rises of up to 1.66%. Currently, the value of the company’s securities remains around the 8,560 euros per share, a figure that is close to its medium-term resistance, marked at 8.68 euros.

From the business side, Izertis announced just a few days ago, the award of the project for the digital transformation of the ICT systems of Asturiana de Laminados, a company specialized in the manufacture of zinc.

Likewise, the technological solution presented by Izertis together with Veltis Rating was admitted to the open call for the Financial Sandbox, a fact that undoubtedly brings great recognition and value to the activity of the technology consultancy.

Read more

Gigas Hosting is positioned in the third place on the list of values ​​that rise the most in the stock market today, with increases of 1.45% and a price of 9,940 euros per share.

The technology company specialized in cloud computing services closed the first quarter of the year multiplying by three the income with respect to the year 2020 and with a net amount of turnover of 9.32 million and a Adjusted EBITDA of 2.12 million of euros. A clear indication of what could await Gigas Hosting in this second half of the year, where the recovery of the market will be a key factor.

The fourth position is awarded to Agile Content, the technology of cloud solutions that lives today rises of up to 1.32%, which makes it reach the 7,700 euros intraday, moving away from support and moving towards medium-term resistance.

From the technical side of the company, the stock market indicators give it a global score of 7 out of 10 possible points in consolidation phase and a long-term bullish trend. However, the medium-term trend is negative for Agile Content.

Last but not least, we find FacePhi Biometría, a company that lives rises of about 1%, after reaching 4.9450 euros at the close yesterday. Also, the company overcomes medium-term resistance today and it stands at around 4.9800.

The increases in the value of FacePhi titles are driven by the announcement that the company made yesterday about its collaboration with Valencia FC and recognition as a successful company in the VCF Innovation Hub.