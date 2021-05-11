Technology companies ask for subsidies to manufacture them in the United States.

Chip shortages are a global problem that has long been in the news. The shortage of semiconductors has affected the production, availability and price of smartphones, computers, video game consoles and automobiles. For this reason, the tech giants joined forces to promote the manufacture of such hardware in the United States.

According to Reuters, some of the major chip buyers such as Microsoft, Apple and Google joined manufacturers such as Intel to form a group that exerts pressure before this inconvenience. The coalition also includes Amazon, Cisco, Verizon, General Electric and AT&T, among other companies, and has already contacted US legislators.

In a letter sent to Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives, companies demand funding for the “CHIPS for America” ​​law. Joe Biden, president of the United States, has already asked Congress to allocate 50 billion dollars to support this initiative.

The bill in question establishes an income tax credit for investing in semiconductor equipment or facilities to manufacture it. The validity of the same would be until 2026. It also establishes a trust fund to be allocated upon reaching a series of agreements with “foreign government partners.”

“Strong funding for the CHIPS Act would help the United States to develop the necessary additional capacity to have more resilient supply chains, to ensure that critical technologies are there when we need them, ”says the letter sent to lawmakers.

The shortage of chips has already produced clashes between different industrial sectors

The Reuters report also notes that the Biden administration has already been pressured by the auto sector, which aims to ensure the availability of semiconductors. However, the United States government does not want to implement a national security law that guarantees the stock of a single sector.

The Tech Companies Coalition asked the authorities to refrain from intervening while the industry tries to “correct the imbalance between supply and demand” caused by the lack of hardware.

Chip shortage has impacted in practically all industrial sectors. When it comes to consumer electronics, Xiaomi was among the first to recognize a possible price increase. Apple has also seen the production of the iPad and Macbook affected, while Sony is analyzing alternatives to face the shortfall.

The United States Congress will play a critical role in addressing the CHIPS Act and the future of domestic component production. While the project is debated, the corporations will fight to keep the few semiconductors available in the world.

