Maria Lúcia Farias smiles when looking at a tablet: after four days of being hospitalized with the new coronavirus in a field hospital in Santo André (SP), having that device in front of her meant that, finally, she could communicate with the family.

Maria Lúcia Farias, 60, in a field hospital in Santo André 06/05/2020 REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Amid the various physical difficulties that Covid-19 represents, isolation makes the fight against the disease even more complicated. For this reason, the professionals of the hospital installed in a city gym in ABC Paulista started to use the technological resource as a way to reduce the distance from family members.

The hoarse voice of Maria Lúcia, 60, as well as the oxygen mask that she is authorized to remove for an instant as soon as a psychologist approaches with the tablet, denounce some of the impacts of the coronavirus. Talking to family members changes her mood: she soon tells how “wonderful” the doctors and nurses are and she says she is breathing better.

“I hadn’t been able to speak to my family yet, and now, today, I was very happy, because I spoke twice,” she says with a smile.

The heavy routine in Santo André is divided between the joy of patients who show improvement and are discharged, translated by a series of applause from their bed colleagues, and the apprehension of the arrival of new people infected with the coronavirus.

In the midst of the incessant movements of health professionals on the sports court occupied by beds, the superintendent of the Santo André field hospitals, Victor Chiavegatto, celebrates the resource found for patients to review their families in a virtual way.

“He (patient) has to stay here, isolated from the world – in good treatment, but we know that it is very difficult to be alone. So he can talk to the family right now, and then the doctor calls and talks to the family to pass the medical report, “said Chiavegatto, wearing protective gear.

São Paulo is the first state most affected by the coronavirus in Brazil, with more than 63 thousand confirmed cases and 4,800 deaths caused by the disease. In Brazil, there are more than 254 thousand cases and 16.7 thousand deaths.

Maria Lúcia was not the only one privileged to talk to her family on the tablet. Some beds next to it, another that is happy to see his loved ones is Fabiano Santana de Souza, who makes a request to those on the other end of the line: “Keep a piece of cake.”

While he faces Covid-19 at the field hospital, his daughter celebrates 12 years at home. Fabiano’s gift was to show that, despite the dry cough that plagues him with every dozen words, he is recovering.

“Today we managed to make this videoconference … It is a great relief, to know that everyone is well, all in peace. And it is a way for them to also know that we are recovering,” he said.

The joy on the face of the rapprochement with family members in the face of such a difficult situation is also a positive interference for the recovery of patients, something that is directly linked to the emotional state of each of them, according to psychologist Rita Calegaria, who accompanies the videoconferences.

“One of Covid’s main symptoms is shortness of breath, so when they are very anxious, very scared, this symptom worsens. And when they talk to the family, when the family talks to them, they calm down, they become more optimistic, are safer “, he said.

