technology at the service of pleasure

The operation of app-controlled erotic toys is simple. The vibrator is synchronized through a bluetooth connection to a Smartphone that must have the corresponding app installed. From that moment, the toy can be operated through the app or give access to its control to another person who has the app downloaded.

This allows couples hundreds or thousands of miles apart to “connect sexually” and feel closer while being far away.

“During the pandemic, many couples have had to maintain their relationship at a distance, and the toys controlled by an App have made it easier for them to maintain a certain closeness and sexual connection, despite the physical separation,” says Rosa Navarro, Diversual sexologist .

But these types of toys are not only for long distance couples, they are an ideal pleasure complement for any type of couple and even for playing alone. In addition to the classic vibrators, we talk about masturbators, Chinese balls, clamp-type vibrators, suckers that can be controlled through the app.

What a toy with an app brings to sexual experiences is much more than the closeness of distance relationships, they help to get out of monotony, provide play and fun, rekindle sleeping passion, allow new sensations to be experienced, increase excitement to the maximum …