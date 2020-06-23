Communicating with family and friends by phone, video chat, or other ways may have been a significant buffer to loneliness.

The confinement and social distance adopted to contain the spread of COVID-19 have not increased the feeling of loneliness among Americans, thanks to technology and the fact that the pandemic affects everyone, according to a study by the Psychological Association (APA) of the United States.

The absence of changes in levels of loneliness surprised researchers, who feared that restrictive measures to reducing infections will affect those who usually suffer from lack of company , notes Martina Luchetti, an assistant professor at the Florida State University School of Medicine.

“The pandemic is something that everyone is going through and just knowing that you are not alone in this and that everyone is experiencing the same restrictions and difficulties may be long term enough to keep loneliness low“States the lead author of the study, published Monday in the journal American Psychologist.

Before the pandemic, the feeling of loneliness was somewhat widespread and considered a public health issue in the country, and some research had indicated that It could lead to an increased risk of physical health problems and even premature death.

According to official figures, 36.48 million households in the United States they are one-person.

Between the end of January and the beginning of February, before the arrival of the pandemic to the countryLuchetti and colleagues had surveyed a representative sample of American adults as part of a study on loneliness, personality, and health.

When last March the authorities recommended that the general population maintain a safe distance and that the chronically ill and the elderly be quarantined, cthey considered that it would be interesting to probe the same group again and so they did.

At the end of April, when almost the entire country was under orders to stay home, they again probed the sample of 1,545 people aged between 18 and 98 years, of which 55% were men and 45% women.

“Surprisingly there were no significant changes in levels of loneliness comparing the three surveys, ”says the study.

Members of risk groups, including people living alone and chronically illThey said they felt more alone than the others in the first survey, but the levels did not change in the second and third, carried out when the pandemic was already an inescapable reality in their lives.

Loneliness in older adults increased slightly in March but returned to normal in April.

Technology against loneliness

On average, participants reported feeling more social and emotional support during the pandemic, which “suggests that for many people talking to family and friends about phone, video chats or other ways to communicate remotely it may have been an important buffer against loneliness, “said Luchetti.

“Individuals, families, and communities can still come together and feel emotionally close despite the physical distance, “he added.

Luchetti said that although at a general level there were no draft changes as a consequence of the physical distanceYes, there may have been at the individual level.

Some people may have felt more alone and others less during the pandemic, and new studies are now needed to identify factors that put an individual at risk. of suffering loneliness, points out the study entitled “The path of loneliness in response to COVID-19”.