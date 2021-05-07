Technology and education: an essential mix

Technology and education go hand in hand, to the point that it could be said that both are needed and feed back in a kind of virtuous circle, which allows each of both disciplines to evolve and feed the other. Now, like all well-matched couples, this balance is not the result of improvisation or chance. On the contrary, constant work is necessary so that virtuosity does not disappear from the equation.

And if this has been the case for a long time, the last year the relationship between technology and education has experienced enormous growth that, unfortunately, has not had the planning that would have been necessary. Many educational centers and training professionals have been forced to improvise in order to adapt to this new normal, and have adopted more or less adequate e-training solutions on the run to the best of their ability.

To this day, although it seems that we are walking firmly towards the “old normality”, that is, the one we enjoyed before the arrival of the coronavirus, it seems that we will keep part of what we have acquired this last year, and teletraining, with the enormous amount of possibilities it offers, will most likely prevail in the short, medium and long term. And so it should be, because it is one of those examples of how technology and education enrich each other.

Now, the key is to know the most appropriate solutions for the education sector, those that provide reliability and security, and for this purpose our colleagues from MuyCanal, in collaboration with Samsung, have published a complete free ebook in which any professional in the education sector will have at their fingertips, in a clear and very complete way, a catalog of solutions with which to deploy a technological adaptation plan that allows teachers and students to deploy their full potential. And it is that in the tandem technology and education, the former must always be a facilitator.

The digitization of classrooms is a very present need, and schools must act quickly to avoid losing their competitiveness. Now, this digital transformation must take into account not only the particularities of the education sector, but also also those of our country. For this reason, a key element of the ebook is that it is fully adapted to our geographical context, so the solutions that are proposed are the most appropriate for our country.

Education professionals face, these times, a huge challenge, yet also offers a melting pot of opportunities. It is the moment when technology and education must go one step further, and complete a process of digital transformation, which once completed will result in a much more efficient educational model. If you are a professional in the education sector, we highly recommend the ebook «Technology applied to education. The challenge of digitizing classrooms ». It can be the first step of a very interesting trip and with an excellent destination.