Startups have already become synonymous with innovation and ease – and that is one of the reasons why they are on an increasing rise. According to data provided by Abstartups, Associação Brasileira de Startups, the number of Brazilian startups has increased 20 times in the last eight years.

The country, which had 12,700 startups in 2019, bringing 27% growth when compared to the previous year, already has 11 unicorns, that is, startups that are worth more than R $ 1 billion.

And such success is no less: startups develop efficient solutions for the desires of the most different aspects, and the reflection of this is seen in the new ideas, always accompanied by angel investors and accelerators.

Financial solutions

Faced with a market that needs financial support – especially now, entrepreneurs do not waste time and are present when it comes to financial well-being.

“We believe in people’s financial maturity,” says Neto Mokarzel, responsible for Helpay’s expansion area. With that in mind, Helpay, a fintech payment facilitator, followed the concepts of budget conscious.

“We want people to have control over every penny that comes out of their pockets. That is why we came to support the organization of accounts, a task that is not easy”, he adds.

With the possibility of paying in installments and renegotiating interest on overdue accounts, Helpay was born with the intention of removing this type of unforeseen situation. “Our service goes beyond a payment portal: we educate and change the relationship of our users with their payment slips”, he points out.

Helpay currently offers support for vehicle accounts through its platform.

