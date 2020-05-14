During the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of artificial intelligence together with the 5G network was and is fundamental throughout the planet, not only in the identification and containment of the disease, but in the new “normality” of the human being.

China set the example. According to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Mobile Internet traffic increased by 36.4% compared to last year.

According to a Spanish operator, from the start of the outbreak IP network traffic increased by 40%, wireless Internet service by 25% and wireless voice service by 50%.

According to reports from Telecom Italia, its fixed network traffic increased by 70%, with online games contributing the largest increase as the student community stayed home. Vodafone Germany reported, for example, that its data traffic increased by 50%.

Let’s review the busy hours of the network historically. Network busy hours were 8:00 p.m. at 10:00 p.m. However, online classes and telecommuting occur mainly during the day, while entertainment peaks at night.

Changes in user experience

Online education during the pandemic has led to a increase in demand for network coverage and bandwidth.

Looking only at the interactive video, Live streaming classes create much more network demand than traditional video streamingAnd to deliver good user experiences, each classroom needs stable, high-quality network bandwidths of up to 20–50 Mbps.

Large online classes keep the network running at peak capacity, causing video freezes, audio lag, and long buffering times.

Freeze rates (stuttering for 1 minute / class) for VIPKID (Online Teaching and Education Company) online courses reached 19%.

On the productive sectors by Covid-19

Industries most affected by the health crisis -including restaurant, tourism, retail, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, public services, media, and entertainment- They demand the use of more advanced digital and ICT technologies to fight the pandemic.

Faced with this new reality and with the new health requirements, all the aforementioned areas and the rest must be fully connected, obviously providing contactless, online and remote services.

Healthcare industry sees urgent need for online connection for medical consultation and treatment services, with the dual objective of relieving the pressure of hospital service demands and reducing the risk of cross infection.

Hospitals started using 5G robots to help policy promotion, distribution of medical advice, disinfection and sterilization, equipment delivery and nursing.

This additionally seeks to reduce the burden placed on health workers.

New public service requirements: big data, full coverage and smart services.

New technologies have been identified as vehicle for urgent public services, such as the promotion and execution of epidemic prevention and control measures.

This can be seen in the growth of the deployment of intelligent 5G robots to patrol open spaces, or the application of thermal artificial intelligence with images in transportation centers and airports.

The use of big data and QR code access control systems in shopping malls, communities and parks that track individual risks associated with travel history and close contact were essential to understanding and addressing the pandemic.

Needs in education and entertainment

In the event of COVID-19, Bandwidth, high concurrency and low latency services have increased at the elementary and secondary educational levels in Chinese schools.

However, due to high demand, service delays have been recorded, although they can occur when a large number of users access the network and the cloud simultaneously, especially for videoconferences, online courses, video streaming, online games, physical exercises and other home entertainment.

The Chinese city of Wuhan was the first to present a full city approach to fighting COVID-19, which triggered contingency plans in all sectors, especially public safety and services, starting with detection and isolation to protect lives. and maintain social order.

Contactless services and teleworking came to people’s lives almost overnight. The capacity of the entire health system was tested in terms of early detection, accurate prevention, efficient treatment, virus control and resumption of work.

Huawei teamed up with healthcare operators and partners in this battle, bringing technologies further integrated with the healthcare industry.

This has helped accelerate digital transformation, contain the spread of the virus, share medical resources, reduce the risks of contact transmission, and improve the efficiency of diagnoses and treatments.