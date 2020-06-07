Mexico has already become one of the countries with the most deaths from COVID-19 worldwide

The high case fatality rate of the pandemic responds, in large part, to the penetration of diseases that increase its risk

However, the use of innovative technologies could help (and is supporting) to reduce the impact of this crisis

The effects of the pandemic in Mexico have been painful, to say the least. Thanks to its high mortality rate, it has made Latin America the new focus of infection on an international scale. Its economic impact has forced to lift sanitary restrictions, even when the health situation is increasingly serious. To this must be added the closure of a host of business. And it could have been even worse without the use of certain beneficial technologies.

Throughout the world, innovations help keep the pandemic from being as severe as it would have been. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), contactless payments promise to be useful for reopening countries. The United Nations, for its part, points out that various digital platforms have been used in government to bring the necessary economic support with much greater speed. And in Mexico, there are three technologies that, according to Carbyne, have stolen the stage:

Technologies for treating COVID-19 patients

It must be recognized that ventilators, temperature gauges and other innovations have been crucial in improving the treatment of those infected in the pandemic. These technologies may not be very novel, but they have certainly contributed to making the outlook more positive than in previous health crises. But there are other innovative systems that are making a difference and are so advanced that they seem to come out of science fiction stories.

In Monterrey, for example, theft-presence technologies are being used to aid remote treatment of patients. The A-NIMO system allows experts from the Hospital of San José to give remote consultations to people with diagnosed COVID-19. This machine has a height of 1.6 meters and has cameras, speaker and microphones. In this way, you can simulate an almost in-person experience, remotely controlling with just a computer.

Trading reactivation platforms

There are countless companies that have decided to launch into the ecommerce sector. This market not only allows people to continue their consumption habits and meet the needs of their family without exposing themselves to the outside world. In addition, it helps the same companies to move their inventories and not be paralyzed and without sales. Of course, peer-to-peer trade projects and marketplaces have been fundamental in this regard.

The effort that some companies and projects have made to help business training and digitization should also be recognized. While there are more tools than ever before to jump into the online world, not all companies know how to make this transition. More importantly, many also do not adequately handle the marketing and logistics techniques necessary for this process. So there are those who have given themselves the task of giving advice.

Space technologies at the service of the pandemic

If there is one interesting feature of the race to conquer the stars, it is that it has enabled the development of endless technologies useful for life on Earth. Systems as advanced as smaller computing equipment (including smartphones, cameras, microprocessors, etc.) were made possible by the conquest of space. But technologies such as anti-scratch lenses, athletic shoes, and water purifiers also fall into this category.

For COVID-19 there is also a 100 percent Mexican project that aims to find what systems can be used in this crisis. The Mexican Space Agency right now has received close to a hundred original proposals for space technologies that can be used in this crisis. Among the specific tasks they could carry out is limiting contagions, mitigating the impact of the pandemic, and even helping to revive the local economy.

