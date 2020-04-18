The language, the language, it’s something alive, as well as its speakers. This means that the words we use today may not exist tomorrow or that mean something different. The same thing happened in the past with so many words, forgotten or with changes in their definition with the passing of the years.

This means that changes occur at a certain rate and that they must be observed slowly, since until one of these changes is not common enough, it cannot be adopted as a norm. Hence, the RAE is accused, in the case of the Spanish language, of reacting slowly to changes in the language in both Spain and Latin America, and what to say about the countries where Spanish coexists with other languages like english.

In the field where the disparity between what the RAE considers and what we use on a day-to-day basis is most visible is internet and technology. Most of this new vocabulary we adopt from the web comes from English and we simply use it literally or with little change.

Use the best known word

It seems obvious, but the language works to understand us. Hence, when we speak or communicate in writing, we use the words that we consider most suitable for convey our message, that is, so that the other person understands us.

So to make us understand, sometimes we must ask ourselves what is better, pay attention to the rules and advice of the Royal Spanish Academy, the benchmark in matters of Spanish language or use the vocabulary most used by those who read or hear.

Halfway there we find, Fundéu, the Urgent Spanish Foundation, an organization more agile than the RAE and that answers questions about vocabulary and recent words with the advice of the RAE itself.

Below we collect some examples of technological or internet-related words that we use on a daily basis and how the RAE considers them, as well as the alternatives that it proposes in some cases.

Right or wrong?

Let’s start with some classics of the technological vocabulary.

Cederron: This is how the RAE believes that you have to write a CD-ROM. Total, they are no longer used …

To reset: English has reset or reboot. U.S, restart.

Encrypt: the RAE supports both encryption and code.

Chat: The RAE does not support chatting as a chat translation even though it is widely used.

E-mail: The RAE does not accept email or e-mail. Alternative, email.

Blog: On the other hand, it does admit blog as a personal diary. Yesteryear it was said binnacle.

Screenshot: The screenshot has this equivalent.

Pendrive: the RAE does not recognize the word. You can use skewer, usb stick…

Let’s go a little further in time. Words that we have directly incorporated from English because they have to do with proper names in that language.

Meme: Created in 1976 by Richard Dawkins, it is accepted by the RAE.

Guglear or googling: not accepted, better “Google search”.

Wasap, wasapear: accepted by Fundéu according to the RAE. Depending on how you pronounce them, they can be accentuated, wasp, wasps. They also accept guasap and guasaps or fool around.

Emoticon: accepted by the RAE. But not yet emoji.

YouTuber: According to Fundéu, youtuber in italics and youtubero in the round. Also supports yutubber or yutubero without using italics.

Instagramer: neither RAE nor Fundéu say anything about it. Tweet, tweet: the RAE supports both. Also tweet, tweeter and tweeter. –

Hashtag: the Fundéu prefers etiquette. The RAE does not admit it. Selfie: There was a lot of debate about it. It was recommended to use: selfie or self-portrait, but today, the RAE recommends

selfi. Streaming: not included yet. Neither streamer nor stream.

And, finally, more current technologies and expressions, although as everything goes so fast, when you read this, these words will be old.

Router: the RAE admits this word but also

router. Drone: the RAE prefers that you use drone. – Wifi– Wi-Fi connectivity is writable Wifi or Wifi. –

Tablet: is the RAE version of the word tablet. Cryptocurrency: the Fundéu admits this and cryptocurrency as a translation of cryptocurrency. You can also use virtual currency or

virtual money. Blockchain: the Fundéu prefers you to use blockchain.Geolocation: admitted by Fundéu, without script.

👇More in Explica.co