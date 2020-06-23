The Jaguar I-Pace 2020 is an electric SUV. It accredits 400 horsepower and a range between loads of 470 kilometers, and now receives subtle design changes and technological innovations. In Spain, it is available from 80,570 euros.

The I-Pace 2020 is the brand’s first electric vehicle. It was originally introduced in 2018, but in June 2020 it has received a new and subtle update, which however does not vary its mechanical benefits. For size and performance, its rivals are the Tesla Model X and the Audi e-tron.

JAGUAR I-PACE 2020: OUTDOOR

The Jaguar I-Pace 2020 measures 4,682 millimeters in length, 2,139 millimeters in width and 1,566 millimeters in height, with a battle of 2,990 millimeters and a weight of 2,208 kilos.

Its design is very similar to that of the other SUVs of the brand, contrary to what happens with competing electric models, whose aesthetics differs from that of combustion models. In fact, a totally blind grill has not even been incorporated, a common practice when it comes to an electric vehicle.

The look of the Jaguar I-Pace may change depending on the lighting system chosen. Led headlights come as standard, although as an option you can choose between premium led headlights or matrix led headlights, the latter with the possibility of creating an adaptive light beam depending on the needs of each moment without dazzling.

The wheels that the standard Jaguar I-Pace offers are 18 inches, although versions of 20 or 22 inches can also be equipped.

The 2020 update features Atlas Gray and Black Pack finishes, giving the body a new touch.

Optionally, the Jaguar I-Pace can incorporate an air suspension capable of keeping the body height constant in any situation. With it, it approaches 10 millimeters to the ground when it exceeds 105 km / hour to improve efficiency.

The vehicle’s braking system has ventilated discs on both the front and rear. These are 350 millimeters at the front and 325 millimeters at the rear.

The trunk of the Jaguar I-Pace has a capacity of 505 liters, a figure that can be expanded to 1,163 in the case of folding the back of the rear seats.

JAGUAR I-PACE 2020: INTERIOR

The Jaguar I-Pace, in addition to the specific graphics of an electric vehicle, stands out for being the first model of the brand to offer the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. It has two ten-inch touch screens that also respond to the commands of some physical buttons placed around it. There is compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The June 2020 update stands out for the incorporation of a new Pivi Pro infotainment system, of which the brand says that “it is as intuitive as a phone”. A wireless mobile phone charger is also incorporated into the lower end of the center console.

JAGUAR I-PACE 2020: EQUIPMENT

Jaguar offers up to three trim levels for the I-Pace, which are the S, he I KNOW and the HSE. As soon as it was commercialized, the version was also for sale First Edition.

From the most basic level of equipment, the Jaguar I-Pace offers a complete set of driving assistance systems, including automatic emergency braking, the traffic signal recognition system, the speed limiter and programmer, driver status monitoring, maintenance assistance lane, parking aid and rear view camera. The SE finish adds the active speed controller, the emergency braking between 10 and 160 km / hour or the vehicle detector in blind spot. The most complete HSE adds a 360-degree peripheral vision camera.

All Jaguar I-Pace come standard Amazon Alexa, which allows consulting various elements of interest of the SUV thanks to the application Jaguar InControl Remote.

It offers a rear view camera as standard, enhanced with the introduction of a digital rear-view mirror that uses a wide-angle camera mounted on the car’s antenna.

JAGUAR I-PACE 2020: MECHANICAL

The Jaguar I-Pace 2020 has two electric motors, one on each axle. Each one delivers 200 horsepower, raising the model total to 400 horsepower with a maximum torque of 696 Newton meter.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 4.8 seconds and is limited to a top speed of 200 kilometers / hour.

The battery has 90 kilowatt hours of capacity and ensures a maximum autonomy of 470 kilometers between charges under the WLTP protocol.

The I-Pace is compatible with 100 kilowatt chargers, which provide 126 kilometers of autonomy in just 15 minutes. With one of 50 kilowatts, it has 63 kilometers in the same period.

The car comes standard with an 11-kilowatt outlet, providing you with 53 kilometers for every hour of recharging. A full charge is 8.6 hours; 12.75 hours if you opt for the modest 7 kilowatt charger.

JAGUAR I-PACE 2020: PRICE

The starting price of Jaguar I-Pace with the finish S it is 80,400 euros. In the case of the SE finish, the initial cost is 88,400 euros, while the HSE version starts at 94,600 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/23/2020 Jaguar I-Pace update. 12/09/2019 An increase in real autonomy is announced via software update. 03/01/2018 Jaguar reveals the data and images of the new I-Pace.

